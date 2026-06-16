Data Engineer
Vend Marketplaces AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A data professional who enjoys building reliable platform tools and supporting others to make data-driven decisions.Role? Join us as a Data Engineer to develop end-to-end platform tools, automate data governance with AI, and support our data community.Tech stack? Snowflake, dbt, Terraform, CI/CD pipelines, and data-intensive ETL applications.Location? Stockholm.Company? Vend, home of DBA, Bilbasen, FINN, Blocket, Oikotie & Tori, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a way to move, a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.Why us? This is your chance to build the very foundation of how our iconic Nordic brands use data. Down the road, you will have a direct impact on our platform's future by bringing AI into automated governance, all while growing your skills in a highly collaborative, psychologically safe engineering culture that values continuous learning.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
Experienced with cloud data warehousing & dbt: You have a solid foundation in building or supporting data warehouse solutions (such as Snowflake, Google BigQuery, or AWS Redshift) and feel right at home using dbt for data transformations.
Infrastructure as Code & CI/CD: You bring practical experience with Terraform and enjoy designing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines to ensure smooth, automated deployments.
User-focused problem solver: You care about the developer experience. You enjoy building tools that make life easier for the consumers and producers of data products.
Naturally collaborative and open-minded: You thrive when sharing knowledge and tackling fresh, evolving topics, like finding creative ways to use AI for automation.
Clear communicator: Since we support diverse teams across multiple regions, you can explain technical platform concepts in a clear, accessible way to colleagues with varying levels of data expertise.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
As a Data Engineer within our Data Platform business area, your mission is to empower teams across Vend to access, trust, and utilize data seamlessly. You won't just be managing data; you'll be building the product that enables our entire data ecosystem.
Your main focus areas are:
Platform Tooling: Developing and improving end-to-end tools that make it simple for internal teams to build and consume data products.
Community Support: Actively helping and onboarding data consumers and producers across the company, troubleshooting platform hurdles, and advocating for modern data engineering practices.
Stakeholders: You will collaborate closely with other platform engineers, data scientists, analysts, and product teams across our Nordic brands (like Tori, Blocket, and FINN).
AI-Driven Governance: Taking ownership of Snowflake governance, with a specific focus on developing innovative tooling and automations assisted by AI down the road.
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9966495