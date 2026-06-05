Data Engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Fagersta Visa alla elektronikjobb i Fagersta
2026-06-05
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Fagersta
, Örebro
, Nacka
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. .Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:Data Engineer
Join our team
At Epiroc Tools division, we are building a new Data & AI capability to accelerate the adoption of AI across our global operations, products, and services. As part of the Digital Innovation team, you will be at the center of this transformation, where we develop scalable AI products supporting the entire division.
We are now expanding our team with dedicated Data Engineering capabilities to strengthen the foundation for our AI and analytics solutions. You will work closely with data scientists, product leads, and business stakeholders to build robust, scalable data pipelines that power AI-driven products end-to-end.
Your mission
As a Data Engineer, your mission is to build and scale the data foundation that enables modern AI products. You will play a key role in designing and implementing data pipelines, ensuring data quality, and enabling advanced analytics and machine learning across the organization.
You will:
Design, build, and optimize data pipelines for large-scale, cloud-based environments
Ensure data availability, quality, and reliability for AI and analytics use cases
Work closely with data scientists to enable feature pipelines and machine learning workflows
Develop and maintain scalable architectures supporting end-to-end AI products
Contribute to building a modern data platform (Databricks, cloud, orchestration, monitoring)
Support the full data lifecycle, from ingestion and transformation to serving data for AI and business insights
Collaborate with stakeholders across business, IT, and product teams to translate needs into scalable solutions
You will be part of building something new, defining ways of working, setting standards, and shaping how we scale AI across the Tools division. You will help define not only what we built, but how we build it.
Profile description: Your profile
We are looking for someone who combines strong technical skills with a pragmatic and collaborative mindset. You enjoy solving real problems, building robust systems, and working in a fast-evolving environment.
We believe you bring:
Experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role (mid–senior level)
Strong skills in Python and SQL for data processing and transformation
Experience with cloud-based data platforms (e.g., Azure, Databricks)
Experience building data pipelines and working with orchestration tools
Understanding of modern data architectures and scalable data workflows
Experience collaborating with data scientists and enabling ML pipelines
As a person, you are:
Curious and solution-oriented
Collaborative and comfortable working cross-functionally
Pragmatic, with a focus on delivering value
Motivated by building something new and making real impact
We offer:
Location and other
This position can be located in Fagersta, Stockholm, or Örebro, Sweden.
Application
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 2026-06-14. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "84138-44226384". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mr.
Jonas Jern jonas.jern@epiroc.com 0107550000 Jobbnummer
9950432