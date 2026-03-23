Data Engineer
0to9 AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 0to9 AB i Stockholm
At 0TO9, we don't just build companies; we build data-driven machines. As a Venture Builder, our success depends on how we capture, process, and leverage insights across our entire portfolio. We are looking for a Data Engineer who wants to move away from maintaining legacy systems and instead start from "Zero" to build scalable, modern data architectures.
The Role: Engineering the Flow
You won't just be "managing databases." You will be the architect of our data infrastructure, ensuring that every venture we launch has a world-class foundation for analytics, AI, and operational efficiency.
What you'll actually do:
Develop and maintain scalable data pipelines (ETL/ELT) that integrate diverse sources from our fintech ecosystem.
Work with modern cloud stacks (AWS/GCP/Azure) to ensure our data environment is reproducible, secure, and fast.
Work closely with CTOs of our portfolio companies to solve complex data challenges from day one.
Ensure our data warehouse (Snowflake/BigQuery/Redshift) is optimized for both real-time insights and long-term analytics.
Your Tech Stack & Mindset
We value clean code, automated workflows, and a "builder" mentality.
Pro-level Python or Scala, and you speak SQL like a native language.
Experience with orchestration (Airflow/Prefect), dbt, and modern streaming (Kafka/Flink) is a huge plus.
Deep understanding of cloud infrastructure and containerization (Docker/Kubernetes).
You don't just fix bugs; you build systems that prevent them. You understand that "done" means documented and automated.
Why 0TO9?
See your code impact multiple startups simultaneously. No corporate red tape.
You get a seat at the table to decide which tools and frameworks we use.
Join a truly international team with hubs in Stockholm, Berlin, and Warsaw.
We are builders. We provide the environment for you to grow as we scale. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7124938-1908739". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 0to9 AB
(org.nr 556976-4110), https://jobs.0to9.com
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
0TO9 Jobbnummer
9814701