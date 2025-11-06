Data Engineer - Personalization Platform (future assignments)
Role description
Join a product-centric data team that powers personalization, recommendations, and large-scale A/B testing. You will design and operate event-driven data products across streaming and batch, supporting rapid product cycles and high data volumes in a microservices landscape. Full-time assignment.
Responsibilities
Build and maintain robust streaming and batch pipelines for user and event data.
Ensure data quality, schema evolution, lineage, and observability across datasets.
Enable trustworthy experimentation and feature flags with well-defined metrics.
Optimize storage formats, partitioning, and query performance for self-service analytics.
Collaborate closely with product managers, data scientists, and backend engineers.
Requirements
3+ years as a Data Engineer in product-led organizations.
Cloud experience on AWS or GCP (e.g., Kinesis/Kafka; Glue/EMR or Dataflow/Pub/Sub).
Strong in Spark/Databricks and Python/SQL.
Hands-on with table formats and partitioning (Delta Lake/Iceberg/Hudi).
CI/CD using GitHub Actions, Jenkins, or GitLab.
Familiarity with BI dashboards or data marts for product analytics.
Meriting
Practical experience with A/B testing platforms and experiment evaluation.
Real-time analytics at scale, including stream joins and exactly-once processing.
Cloud cost optimization and data mesh patterns.
Experience integrating feature flag frameworks with analytics pipelines.
Curious and pragmatic mindset, comfortable with fast release cycles.
Start / Duration
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location
Stockholm
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
