Data Engineer - Data Warehouse, AWS & Snowflake
2024-07-31
Drive innovation at Scania through data
Are you passionate about data warehousing and ETL/ELT processes? Join our dynamic team at Scania, where you'll play a crucial role in transforming data into valuable insights. Your work will impact both business users and Scania IT internally. Are you ready for the challenge?
The role
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Data management is a central component in making the vision real - to prepare data that can be consumed by our BI applications and users.
You will collaborate with internal stakeholders to design and implement information models in data warehouse solutions, contributing to both the development of new solutions and the maintenance of our existing portfolio. Our work involves managing data pipelines in data warehouses and utilizing our cloud BI platform with tools such as Snowflake and Matillion. You will be part of a collaborative team organized into three squads, working closely with both business users and internal Scania IT. Together, you will solve tasks and drive projects to ensure efficient and effective data management.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. We believe firmly in and encourage all of our employees to, maintain a good work-life balance.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your profile
* Hands-on experience in data engineering desired with extensive knowledge of SQL on Snowflake
* Strong database fundamentals including SQL, performance, and multi-threading
* Experience in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
* Solid understanding of data warehousing concepts and architecture
* Knowledge of AWS Data services is a plus
* Experience in Cloud ETL tools, Matillion/DBT, is a plus
* BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)
* Strong English language skills
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
People skills needed
* Analytical - Analyses data and all other sources of information and demonstrates an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a much larger system.
* Curious and want to learn - Rapidly learns new tasks and quickly commits information to memory, learns from successes and failures and seeks staff and customer feedback.
* Organized - Sets clearly defined objectives and plans activities while taking into account possible changing circumstances.
* Goal-oriented - You set high goals for yourself and work hard and persistently to achieve those goals.
Application
Please apply no later than 2024-08-31. Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and degree certificates.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
