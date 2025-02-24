Data Engagement Lead at Volvo Cars
2025-02-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Data Engagement and Insight (DE&I) team is the combination of data engagement, insights generation, upskilling, and communication. We empower our organization to make data-driven decisions by fostering a culture of data literacy, collaboration, and innovation. By combining expertise in data analysis, storytelling, change management, and training, we enable teams to unlock the full potential of data, driving strategic outcomes and continuous improvement.
What you'll do
The Data Engagement Lead plays a pivotal role in propelling the organization towards a data-driven future within the manufacturing domain. By effectively leveraging data, this leader can drive significant improvements in efficiency, quality, and overall competitive advantage. This role bridges the gap between the technical world of data and the practical realities of the shop floor, driving a data-driven culture for continuous improvement.
Responsibilities:
• Strategy & Planning:
o Develop and implement a comprehensive data transformation planning aligned with the organization's goals (e.g., increased efficiency, improved quality control, reduced costs).
o Identify opportunities to leverage data from various sources (e.g., sensors, machines, production lines, enterprise systems) for actionable insights.
o Collaborate with cross plant and cross-functional teams to implement transformation initiatives ,ensuring alignment with strategic objectives.
o Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies (e.g., Industrial IoT, Machine Learning, AI) and assess their potential for data-driven transformation.
• Leadership & Change Management:
o Champion a data-driven culture within the manufacturing & supply chain different domains (Maintenance, Quality, IBL, OBL, etc), fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing cross the organization.
o Lead change management initiatives to ensure employee buy-in and overcome resistance for new data-driven processes.
o Develop and deliver training programs to equip employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to utilize data effectively.
• Performance & Measurement:
o Define key performance indicators (KPIs) to track the success of the data transformation initiatives and measure their impact on manufacturing goals.
o Monitor progress, analyze data, and identify areas for continuous improvement within the data transformation strategy.
o Communicate the value and benefits of data-driven insights to leadership and stakeholders
What you'll bring
Skills:
• Proven experience in leading data transformation initiatives, preferably within a manufacturing environment.
• Strong understanding of manufacturing processes, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.
• Solid knowledge of data management principles, data warehousing, and ETL processes.
• Experience with data visualization tools and data analytics techniques relevant to manufacturing.
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills to bridge the gap between technical and non-technical teams.
• Leadership skills with the ability to influence and motivate teams, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning.
• Problem-solving and analytical skills to identify data-driven solutions for manufacturing challenges.
• Ability to translate complex data insights into clear and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.
• Project management skills
Additional Desirable Skills:
Experience with data governance and data security best practices.
