Data Developer (Splunk/Ansible/DevOps)
2023-05-24
Join the Data Tribe
Are you a self-driven individual who loves developing and engineering data tools, products and services together with likeminded people? Then the Data Tribe might be the right place for you! We are an autonomous team who thrive on making good use out of technology to enable our customers to take smarter decisions based on data - while enjoying the ride together!
The foundation of our toolset have been Splunk for years, and many of us originally started our journey with that technology as customers. Now as a team of senior ninjas within the leading Splunk Partner, we thrive in making our customers derive more value out of their data by improving all different aspects of both management and utilization of it within their businesses. Historically the Data Tribe has done this as specialist consultants out in the field, and while this remains a core part of the business our focus have shifted into developing tools, products and services based on our niche skills and experience to scale up our impact and reach far beyond any individual have.
This means our toolbox have grown to take advantage of other types of technologies like Ansible, Git, Python and the plethora of cloud infrastructure and services to revamp the way we interact with all aspects of Splunk. A good example of this is CCA for Splunk (https://github.com/innovationfleet/cca_for_splunk),
which we released as open-source earlier this year, that totally transform the lifecycle management of Splunk by effectively disassociate scale & complexity from effort.
We are however just ramping up and are now looking for additional talent to join us in our journey of creating the next generation of powerful, scalable and highly valuable data solution. Does this sounds exciting to be part of then please read on!
About you
Rather than being a cog in a huge machinery, you are the kind of person who likes to build, break and improve the toolset and make the machine work for you. You 're never bored in a setting where the opportunities are endless - and they sure are when working with data solutions that span the full spectrum from strategy to end user experience. You have a broad technical understanding and demonstratable experience of making data valuable. You like the idea of working within a team full of highly motivated individuals that have a diverse skillset and strengths that complement each other. While you may not check all the boxes, you definitely bring your own weight to the table with an open heart and mind, a can-do attitude and a will to grow together.
Technologies
Splunk - experience from running an enterprise grade platform and the importance of an efficient Admin/Architecture are highly valuable. You know that a fundamental key to leverage data effectively is the data platform itself. The other part of the equation brings meaning to the first, and you have an excellent ability to ask questions on data and represent the results in meaningful ways, especially through the Observability Suite's ITSI and through creative use of the API/SDK. Similar relevant solutions like ELK/LogPoint/Datadog and other query based time-series data platforms are also beneficial. We <3 ninjas who knows how to make data valuable!
Ansible/Terraform - experience in automation, especially in relation to Splunk, is key to success at scale. You like to automate everything you can to reach better efficiency and consistency, and know that 's the only way to approach the complexity without sacrificing either speed or security at scale. Skills in similar relevant solutions like Puppet/Chef are also transferable. Automation is the #1 boredom slayer.
DevSecOps toolset - experience in all kinds of scenarios but especially in GitOps/CDCI context, where you know that a correctly implemented pipeline creates opportunities by involving everyone in the build/test/deploy processes. You 're accustomed in using tech like Python/React/Java to close gaps presented in the technology stack of data providers/consumers or to enhance the end user experience. There 's nothing a smart script can 't fix!
Experience
DevOps/SRE - accountability is a given for you; a you-build-it-you-support-it kind of approach makes for a good foundational environment where you develop, delivering and support together. Taking responsibility builds respect and trust with both peers and customers and provides freedom to explore the next big thing instead of putting out yesterdays fires.
Observability/Operational Intelligence - you got a deep understanding of the fundamental methods to capture the operational state, troubleshoot and find insights based on logs, metrics and traces. Performant tech is essential to any core business, and you know that if it can 't be measured, it doesn 't matter in practice.
Software Development - full stack or not, you know all parts have their place in creating smart solutions and with a good track record in building cool things with interesting technology you 're seldom alone. Perhaps your expertise lies in developing APIs or in utilizing them in in creating responsive UX designs?
Agile culture - you 're well accustomed to working with high degrees of freedom under responsibility, perhaps even in a Product development team running fully blown Scrum or as a member in a small team utilizing Kanban to organize your work? You enjoy both the social and the productive aspects standups before taking the day on and draw strength from retrospect's after successful launches and feedback sessions when somethings gone wrong, learning from mistakes.
Consultancy - implemented in the proper sense of the word - provide competence and advice - you know this is a fantastic opportunity to aid customers in their line of work, as well as it provides great input to the development process as it reveals actual real pains that needs to be solved.
Entrepreneurship - you often find yourself in situations where you not only come up with great ideas but builds on others, and instead of ending up in the could-have-been-graveyard you take the initiative in exploring them! Perhaps some of them have ended up as as a new feature, a new product or sparked a side hustle? An while not everything pans out, you learn from the experience and move on - the next killer app ain 't going to create it self!
About the role
