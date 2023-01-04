Data collector Trelleborg
2023-01-04
International company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 11:00 and 14:00. The job itself should take you no more than about 20 minutes daily
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Independent contractors will have an advantage in recruitment!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Trelleborg".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
