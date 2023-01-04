Data collector Trelleborg

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-04


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

International company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 11:00 and 14:00. The job itself should take you no more than about 20 minutes daily
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Independent contractors will have an advantage in recruitment!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Trelleborg".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
162 56  VÄLLINGBY

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
7314190

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: