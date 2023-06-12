Data Centre Engineer, Group Digital
Why we will love you
Hello! I 'm Annika and I work as Engineering Manager for the Datacenter & Compute team. I 'm looking for someone that have a great passion for technology, understanding the consumer and working with optimizing Datacenters, or what we call a Data Centre Engineer. Do you want to be a part of a fantastic global team with a core focus on Datacenters and compute? Then continue to read
IKEA is on a great transformation journey that will enable the new Digital IKEA! At Datacenter and Compute team, we are working with the core IT infrastructure that supports IKEA services and co-workers with modern high-quality Datacenters and compute solutions. We operate on a global basis in 5 data centres.
REQUIREMENTS
You need to have several years of experience within Datacenter area, including design and architecture in accordance with good practices and agreed standards, ensuring that facilities meet compliance standards and government regulations.
You have experience in taking business requirements from concept to a complete product for consumers.
We would love it if you had previous experience working within an agile organization and team.
We value the IKEA values! In this role, we trust that you have a great drive to fulfil our mission statement, can inspire others, and take the lead in your and the team's development. Since this is a global team with coworkers in USA, Sweden, and China great communication skills are essential, and fluent in English.
We see that you have deep knowledge in the following areas:
Data Centre Management Systems for industry standard toolsets
Data centre buildings administration/maintenance and property strategy
Security and compliance needs of the area and related reviews needed
Design and architecture concepts in Infrastructure Services
We think you:
Are passionate about delivering consistent excellence in high-quality datacenters
Strong critical thinking based on quality focus, approaches, and strategies
• Ability to encourage decisions even under complex circumstances
Are humble, transparent and have a constant desire to learn, improve and enable others to grow in your area of expertise.
See the bigger picture, understand the deliveries from a consumer's perspective, and understand value creation!
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
Your responsibilities
You will be working physically and/or virtually in empowered and agile teams. Together with the Service Manager, Engineering Managers you will create, maintain, and promote the roadmap, ensure optimized service offerings based on the latest technologies, and drive a competitive advantage for our consumers.
Be the technical resource in your area of responsibility and support current and future business within Digital IKEA.
Deliver high-quality Datacenters with capabilities for efficiency, availability, and usability.
Do continuous improvements within this area.
Participate in the implementation of new technologies and infrastructure projects.
• Apply and adhere to the digital engineering best practices with an agile development approach.
Together as a Team
We are a technical team with a lot of experience, located over the whole globe within the area of Datacenter and Compute. We provide resilient Facility and Compute solutions for our customers. The team is working closely with the other team in the service area such as the Operating Systems team, Storage & Data Protection team, and automation team.
We are passionate about developing and maintaining core infrastructure capabilities for the many people by finding smarter, more resilient, and automated ways of working.
We value team players who are used to working in an agile and pragmatic way, We are motivated by leading your own development and inspired by succeeding as a team.
Apply now!
The role is based in Helsingborg or Älmhult, Sweden and you will report to Engineering Manager.
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014"
Please apply with your application in English. Note that we cannot process any applications through email.
