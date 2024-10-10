Data Center: Sweden Business Program Manager
2024-10-10
Overview
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I Business Program Manager for Sweden, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform.
Empower Billions!
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 100 datacenters and 1 million servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our Datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class Cloud provider.
We are actively looking for an experienced and dynamic professional to provide leadership and expertise in overseeing the effective management of our Business Operations function within a large datacenter campus or sub region. This role involves supporting the team's business functions, program strategy, budget management and utility provision.
Be at the forefront of the action in CO+I as part of our Global Datacenter Operations team!
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day.
Responsibilities
As the successful Business Program Manager, your performance objectives include:
Creating financial presentations for Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly Business Reviews and advising leadership on ongoing operations and projects.
Establishing a structured approach for business planning and operating cycles, ensuring alignment with critical business timelines and organizational commitments.
Provide thought leadership and subject matter expertise related to the delivery of datacenter-centric business services and related financial activities
Prepare quarterly spend management review materials at datacenter site and regional level
Assist with tracking and reporting of datacenter Maintenance and Repair activities spend and associated variances.
Implement an end-to-end standardized procurement tracking process including metrics and reporting
Create and manage the end-to-end process for the planning and implementation of continuous improvement initiatives and programs
Evaluate cost savings opportunities and implement strategic projects to realize savings
Leverage local subject matter expert's tribal knowledge, spread adoption of best practices, and expose best practices to the onsite datacenter field teams
Act on opportunities to increase agility, and contribute to workstreams to evolve processes, services, and solutions for Operations and Service Level Agreements for CO+I
Coordinate closely between datacenter field operations teams, Finance, and Core Datacenter Operations and to foster alignment and partnerships for business success
Capabilities important to success include:
Operational Planning & Project Management: Show structured thinking, planning, and the ability to execute by working through others, influencing without authority, and dealing with ambiguity
Exceptional written, numerical and interpersonal skills: Communicate effectively and concisely with stakeholders, senior managers, and leaders about our programs and objectives
Customer/Stakeholder Focus: Gather stakeholder impressions of services and programs, integrating this feedback into decision making. Allocate and align resources to optimize the stakeholder and partner experience.
Performance Goal and Standards Setting: Develop and communicate to realistic timelines via plans that consider potential obstacles and immediate + long-term consequences
Understand business objectives: Critically review multiple plans and adjust as needed. Proactively communicate and address necessary trade-offs
Flexibility and Adaptability: Regularly scan the environment to help anticipate changes that could affect key programs and projects. Effectively changes plans, goals, actions or priorities to respond to changing situations
Team Player: Ability to both contribute strategically to this relatively new team and support strategic decisions once debate is over
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
Willingness and ability to reach independently and work from the Data Center sites in Sweden (Gävle /Malmö) at least 2 days a week.
Significant experience in business program management functions or similar (preferably in manufacturing, supply chain, finance, engineering operations).
Significant work experience in program management, process management, process improvement.
Significant experience with cost and expense management
Bachelor's Degree in Business, Operations, Finance or related field
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Strong negotiation and contract development skills
Demonstrable ability to assess suppliers, evaluate supplier performance and ensure the achievement of project goals, schedules and performance requirements are met
Significant experience with industry program and project management skills
Significant experience working with collaboration platforms (e.g. SharePoint, MS Teams etc.)
Has a proven track record of taking ownership and achieving results autonomously.
Experience working cross-functionally and cross-organizationally to complete large projects
Demonstrated ability to conceptualize, manage, and prioritize multiple projects.
Driven by a bias for action and able to work iteratively.
An innovative thinker with a strong customer and quality focus.
Can influence without authority and collaborate across all levels in the company.
Remains calm under pressure and acts with a sense of urgency.
Significant experience with reporting and data analysis systems & platforms combined with solid experience using data and metrics to determine and drive improvements (e.g. PowerBI) Så ansöker du
