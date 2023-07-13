Data Center Site Lead
2023-07-13
As a Data Center Site Lead, you will collaborate closely with the Site Services Manager to inspire and guide a team of talented technicians. You will play a crucial role in optimizing workflows, triaging anomalies, and scaling operations within cutting-edge data center campus. Your technical expertise, coupled with your exceptional attention to detail and analytical mindset, will empower you to identify opportunities for process improvement and foster a culture of continuous learning and development.
Location: Gavle, Sweden (Gävle, Sverige).
Working model: on site.
Responsibilities:
Serve as the primary technical point of contact for incidents, escalations, and retrofits, acting as a trusted advisor to stakeholders.
Lead a team of dedicated data center technicians, focusing on efficiently restoring systems and ensuring seamless production for our clients.
Implement global standards and workflows, aligning local data center operations with the organization's strategic vision.
Mentor and develop technicians to enhance their operational capabilities and empower them to deliver exceptional results with minimal supervision.
Manage server upgrades, integration, automated OS provisioning, and other projects while troubleshooting network, hardware, and Linux OS issues.
Contribute to the creation and maintenance of comprehensive documentation in the global DC knowledge base.
Drive process improvements and share best practices to optimize data center operations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define specifications for tooling and automation, enabling streamlined deployment, monitoring, and hardware diagnostics at scale.
Ensure operational excellence by achieving key metrics and continuously seeking opportunities for improvement.
Conduct diagnostics and troubleshooting to identify the root causes of issues, swiftly replacing faulty components to minimize customer disruption.
Perform post-execution quality checks, ensuring adherence to safety protocols, deployment standards, and planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs) related to grounding, staging, labeling, and cabling.
Communicate, report, and escalate incidents following established procedures to facilitate timely resolution.
Promote a positive team environment by actively sharing knowledge, participating in team meetings, and staying informed about the progress of colleagues' work.
Requirements:
Possess exceptional knowledge of server hardware, including an in-depth understanding of component and system failures.
Exhibit the ability to work autonomously as well as collaboratively within local or geographically dispersed teams.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills and experience in mentoring and guiding a team of technicians.
Conduct thorough failure analysis to resolve field issues effectively.
Track server fleet health, identifying trends, unknown issues, and validating customer service level agreements (SLAs).
Proficient in utilizing IPMI for diagnostics and administering software tools.
Experienced in real-time issue resolution during deployment execution.
Familiarity with Windows Server OS and WinPE OS administration.
Linux PXE services experience is a plus.
Knowledge of network troubleshooting at Layer 1, Layer 2, and Layer 3 is beneficial.
Skilled in scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, and Bash for automation.
Virtual machine setup and environmental configuration expertise.
Qualifications:
6+ years of experience as a data center technician, showcasing a strong foundation in data center operations.
Associate's degree in computer science, computer engineering, information technology, or equivalent experience preferred.
CompTIA A+ or equivalent experience.
CompTIA Server+ or equivalent experience.
CCENT or equivalent experience.
Windows OS experience.
CCNA certification is preferred.
MCP/MSCE certification is preferred.
Scripting experience preferred, specifically in PowerShell, Python, or Bash.
Ability to lift up to 35 pounds when necessary.
Proficiency in safely climbing ladders and correctly wearing personal protective gear.
Capability to stand and walk throughout the facility for extended periods without loss of productivity.
Dexterity to handle, control, or feel objects, tools, or controls, and perform repetitive movements without reduction in productivity.
