Data Center Production Operations Engineer
2024-11-26
Meta is seeking a forward thinking experienced Engineer to join the Production Operations team within Data Center Operations. Our data centers, and the tens of thousands of servers installed in them, are the foundation upon which our rapidly scaling infrastructure efficiently operates and upon which our innovative services are delivered. Meta is at the leading edge of the global data center industry both in terms of how data centers are designed and operated. This person should enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where adaptability and flexibility will be key to their success.
We seek an IT professional with advanced hands-on technical skills in Networks, Server Hardware and Linux (ideally in a Data Center environment). Having extensive knowledge of managing servers and performing complex projects in a large-scale distributed data center environment is a core competency of this individual.
The candidate should also have deep knowledge and experience in at least one of the following core areas: Networking, Project Management, Tool and Automation, Hardware and OS repair.
Responsibilities
Perform deep dives and analyze complex technical issues within the data center, ranging from automated tooling to hardware failures and network issues.
Work as a technical lead with cross functional teams on large scale data center projects and initiatives.
Provide cross data center support and identify potentially larger issues, displaying effective communication when something is identified.
Work with internal hardware teams and vendors to help resolve complex technical issues, maintain high hardware quality levels and influence future design to ensure ease of serviceability.
Understand/analyze issues and be able to update and develop scripts and smaller sets of software.
Use data to drive maximum server fleet up-time and utilization rates, by understanding hardware failure rates and SLAs to customers. Identify trends and systemic issues in the fleet and drive resolution.
Mentor team members to evaluate and identify better ways to resolve issues and define updates to tools and processes.
Provide guidance and mentor technical leads and the go-to technical resource for management.
Build cross functional relationships and have the ability to influence policies and procedures to improve global data center operations.
Participate in an on-call rotation.
Minimum Qualifications
BS, BA or BEng in technical field or commensurate experience.
Knowledge of Linux and hardware systems support in an Internet operations environment.
Knowledge of the interdependencies of data center functions and technologies.
Experience managing multiple projects within the same time schedule.
Knowledge of enterprise level networking and storage equipment installs.
Knowledge of out-of-band/lights-out server communication methods, such as IPMI and serial console.
Time and project management experience.
Experience in modifying and developing in commonly used scripting or programming languages.
Proven communication skills.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in providing technical guidance to external vendors.
Experience in a large-scale data center environment.
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.
