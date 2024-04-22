Data Center Operations Specialist
2024-04-22
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be built, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our outstanding perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to expansive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more efficiently and optimally by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
Who We Are
We are looking for a Data Center Operations Specialist to join our Data Center team in Stockholm!
Our global data center team is a diverse and dedicated group of experts responsible for ensuring the reliability, security, and efficiency of our data center operations worldwide. Comprised of data center managers, operations specialists and operations technicians, our team works closely to uphold our core values of reliability, security, collaboration, and innovation.
Key responsibilities include infrastructure management, incident response, security and compliance, capacity planning, documentation and reporting, and vendor management. Our team has achieved notable milestones through their efforts, such as maintaining high uptime percentages, implementing robust security frameworks, and completing infrastructure upgrades.
Looking ahead, our team is focused on initiatives to support business growth, enhance monitoring and automation capabilities, and further improve security and compliance practices. We thank our team members for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the success of our organization in the digital age.
What You Will Do
As a Data Center Operations Specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our data center facilities. You will play a critical role in maintaining the integrity, availability, and security of our infrastructure to support the needs of our organization and its customers. You will provide technical support to engineers and scientists in areas such as production, operations, maintenance, safety, testing, process improvement or product development.
Your role and responsibilities
Be responsible for the day-to-day operation and maintenance of data center infrastructure, including servers, networking equipment, storage systems, and power and cooling systems. Monitor performance metrics and conduct routine inspections to ensure optimal functionality
Implement and enforce security measures and protocols to safeguard data center assets and sensitive information. Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements
Maintain accurate documentation of data center configurations, procedures, and operational activities. Generate regular reports on key performance indicators, uptime statistics, and incident resolution metrics
Coordinate and implement changes to data center infrastructure per established change management processes. Ensure changes are properly planned, tested, and documented to minimize risks and impact.
Monitor resource utilization and capacity levels within the data center environment. Collaborate with stakeholders to forecast future capacity requirements and plan for scalability and growth as needed
What We Expect
Education Required: Bachelor's degree or Certificate in Computer Science, MIS or other related field, or equivalent work experience in Data Center, Network or Computer Operations.
Around 5 years of previous experience working in a data center or similar critically important environment
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to deliver under pressure.
Strong organizational skills with great attention to detail
Familiarity with data center best practices, industry standards, and compliance requirements
Solid understanding of data center hardware, software, and networking technologies
Effective communication skills and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams
What happens now?
If you think you would thrive in this role, we would love to hear from you! This is a full-time position in Väsby/Stockholm. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than April 31. The selection process is ongoing, and we might close the position earlier than the last application date.
Nasdaq offers our employees a strong compensation package including an annual bonus, equity grant, and access to an employee stock purchase program. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting with a minimum of 2 days per week in the office.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/136751059
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22
