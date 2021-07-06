Data Center Facility- & Floor Management Technician to Vattenfal - Poolia Sverige AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Östhammar

Poolia Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Östhammar2021-07-06Do you find satisfaction in understanding how your technical expertise supports our Data Center operations in our new build data center and by that be able to contribute to Power Climate Smarter Living?We are seeking for a energetic Data Center Facility- & Floor Manager to serve as a technical resource and leader within our Vattenfall data centers. The position will help ensure overall availability and reliability of our IT infrastructure to meet or exceed defined service levels of data center operationsYour responsibilitiesThe Data Center Facility & Floor Manager is responsible for the overall operations and maintenance of both IT as well as facility equipment within our new build data center.The Data Center Facility & Floor Manager will assist in maintaining a high reliability and performance while keeping operating costs in facilities at a minimum.This role acts as Vattenfall's front line when it comes to hands-on maintain, operate, and troubleshoot mission-critical data center facility equipment including electrical support equipment such as stand-by diesel generators, electrical systems that include switchgear and wet cell batteries.Additional support equipment is included in the scope of the role which includes fire suppression systems, building security systems and general facilities equipment.In relation to the IT equipment the role will also be responsible for:Receiving new hardware as well as the removal of old infrastructure in a safe and controlled manner, in accordance with applicable security guidelinesGuiding and coordinating work of suppliers by maintenance and incidents on IT and facility equipment ensuring adherence to contracted SLAsMaintenance of floor planPerforming changes on IT equipment by request of Vattenfall IT colleagues and keeping CMDB up to datePhysical installation of hardware and patch cablesYour profile and skillsetSecurity vetted in accordance with Swedish lawExperience working in data centers with an emphasis on building and equipment operationAn understanding of the electrical and mechanical systems involved in critical data center operationsAbility to solve problems at their root, stepping back to understand the broader contextStrong service oriented attitude for trouble shooting and problem solvingAbility to support the maintenance of SLAs through the implementation of proactive issue detection and reportingAbility to follow accurate and complete support and security procedures, system documentation, and issue tracking entriesShows good judgement and instincts in decision makingAbility to prioritize in complex, fast-paced, high secured environmentProactively and continually improve your level of knowledge about relevant technologiesAble to demonstrate ability to take ownership of technical issuesLocationThe primary work location will be the new build Data center in Forsmark (Sweden),More informationSince Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure are many of our positions security classed. This position is security classed which means that the final candidates will be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.At Vattenfall, we believe, that the only way to make fossil free living within a generation possible is to power and help manage all energy-aspects of our customers' lives to create climate smarter living building by building, district by district, city by city.Diversity and inclusion - in everything we doRead more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here:Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest electricity generators and producers of heat. We operate in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Our strategy is to reduce emissions from power generation with a roadmap aiming at achieving climate neutrality by one generation.Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.Poolia is a registered staffing agency, meaning that we comply with the requirements set by Kompetensföretagen - the Swedish Association of Staffing Agencies.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-07-06Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Poolia Sverige AB5850473