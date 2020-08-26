Data Architecture Lake Software Developer - Data Lake Engineerin - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se, Sweden Bankfilial - Datajobb i Stockholm

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se, Sweden Bankfilial / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-26OUR IMPACTGoldman Sachs Engineers are innovators and problem-solvers, building solutions in risk management, big data, mobile and more. We look for creative collaborators who evolve, adapt to change and thrive in a fast-paced global environment. Our team, Data Architecture, is focused on the firm's data strategy. Data Architecture is comprised of 3 teams. Our recruiting process is aligned to find the right fit for you within these three areas of focus and we do want you to learn about each of them in order to align your interests with available roles. If you believe that you have a targeted interest, please do say so. Data Lake Engineers are responsible for the Firm's strategic repository for enterprise data. Technology teams across the Firm are clients, participating in providing and consuming data to & from the lake. Developers on the team create and manage the software that manages the data in the lake, ensure entitlements are enforced appropriately, data is milestoned, and is available for query on multiple target warehouse platforms. This platform enables structuring, management, integration, control, discovery, usage, and governance of our Data Assets. Join us in Jersey City, Bengaluru, or Dallas.HOW YOU WILL FULFILL YOUR POTENTIALAll roles in Data Architecture offer the opportunity to work Directly with various senior stakeholder across Technology Division and their Business sponsors.Participate in design, build out, and maintenance of a distributed, multi-region, scalable, resilient platform. Collaborate with core engineering consumers and the BU aligned development community at large to analyze and resolve escalations.You will collect requirements, and assess technical feasibility of their requests of your clients and adjacent technology platformsYour clients' background range from very technical engineers, to more functional and business facing analysts and managers. Partner with other engineering teams to understand technology offerings and how they can be applied and leveraged as part of our solutions.The Data Lake is being adopted by technology teams across the Firm at a very high rate. As a result the platform is still growing and evolving. As a developer on the Data Lake team, you will work with the latest technologies such as Apache Spark, Kafka, Elastic Search, and Akka to build complex distributed applications to handle large data sets.SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE ARE LOOKING FOR3+ years of experience with Java with a good grasp of Java development, Object Oriented Analysis and Design and testing best practices.Good understanding of distributed systemsWorking knowledge of scripting languages, Linux, Networking protocols, security and file systemsStrong technical skills, analytical mindset, self-motivated, independent, creative, can solve interesting and sometimes difficult technical problems under time pressure and resource constraintsCommercially focused; seeks to understand the requirements and how they will benefit our clients, stakeholders, and businessExperience with all stages in the development lifecycle: inception, analysis, design, review, testing, and deploymentGood sense of user interaction and usability design to provide an intuitive, seamless end user experience.Experience building and sustaining long-term relationships with clients and colleagues in a diverse global organizationJudgment to prioritize and escalate issues in order to influence objectives and outcomes.Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including experience working directly with both technical and non-technical stakeholdersPreferred QualificationsData Lake RoleExperience with developing Workflow, Spark, MapReduce, Flink, Elasticsearch, and Sybase IQ.2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-09Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se, Sweden BankfilialBlaiseholmsgatan 711148 Stockholm5334652