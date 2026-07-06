Data Architect
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-06
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Data Architect- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Establish and maintain secured and adaptable data environments in order to provide access to high quality, consistent data to all authorized end users. Work alongside with multiple project/product delivery teams, providing architecture leadership and support within the end to end life-cycle of managing data. Interface with multiple stakeholders and providing them with data architecture solutions.
Other Information Assignment Period: 2026-07-06 to 2026-12-30
Location: Göteborg Last day to apply: 2026-07-06.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8005345-2087345". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9993753