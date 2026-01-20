Data Analysts for Technical Data Project in International Bank
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work hands-on with data and contribute to building solutions that make a real impact in a global banking environment? Join a project where your skills in R and SQL help enable critical regulatory reporting across multiple markets.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this assignment, you will design and build a technical solution that sources, organizes and prepares data from multiple systems for regulatory reporting. You will work hands-on with data pipelines, develop queries in R and SQL, validate data quality and document how the solution is structured and maintained.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in an international, data-driven environment with high technical maturity
• A key role in building a critical data solution that supports regulatory reporting across multiple markets
• A long-term assignment with strong potential for extension and continued development
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role offers the chance to work end to end with data solutions, from discovering and extracting data across multiple warehouses to designing, refining and documenting workflows that power key regulatory reporting. You'll work hands on with complex datasets and help shape a robust, scalable data foundation.
• Source and consolidate data from multiple systems and data warehouses
• Develop queries and scripts primarily in R/R-Studio and SQL
• Structure, validate and prepare datasets for regulatory long-tape reporting
• Design and document data workflows and chosen data sources
• Suggest improvements and contribute to a scalable and robust data foundation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong skills in R/R-Studio and SQL
• Minimum 2 years of experience in data handling, data modelling or similar technical roles
• Excellent command of English, spoken and written
• Relevant education in data science, engineering, or a related field
• Python experience is an advantage
• Experience with regulatory reporting or work in large data environments is an advantage
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15116187". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9693245