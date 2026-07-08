Data Analyst With Dora Experience
Avaron AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping how critical regulatory data is structured, maintained, and used within a DORA-focused initiative. The work centers on the Third-Party ICT Agreement register and the regulatory traceability matrix, where high-quality data is essential for transparency, compliance, and decision-making.
You will work closely with stakeholders to define governance procedures, improve data quality, and create clear traceability between systems, services, and business needs. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining hands-on analysis with governance and want to make a visible impact in a complex regulatory environment.
Job DescriptionYou will document and improve data governance procedures and standards for the Third-Party ICT Agreement register and the DORA regulatory traceability matrix.
You will monitor, analyze, and improve data quality, accuracy, and completeness across key regulatory datasets.
You will map the data needed for the register, including entities using ICT services and the mapping of ICT applications to business products and services.
You will oversee data management activities such as data ingestion, storage, and retrieval.
You will track data lineage to strengthen transparency, control, and accountability.
You will build and maintain analysis and reporting in Microsoft Excel and Power BI, including data transformation, modeling, and interactive reports for management reporting.
You will collaborate with stakeholders to understand data requirements and provide practical support on data-related questions.
RequirementsExperience with collecting and populating the DORA Register of Information (RoI).
Knowledge of and practical experience with the Implementing Technical Standard (ITS) related to the RoI.
Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel for data analysis and reporting, including formulas, data analysis tools, and PowerQuery.
Intermediate experience in Power BI, including connecting large amounts of data, transforming and modeling data with Power Query and Power Pivot, establishing relationships, and designing interactive reports.
Familiarity with data security and compliance principles, including data encryption and access control.
Ability to prioritize tasks and manage your time effectively to meet deadlines.
Nice to haveStrong attention to detail to ensure data accuracy and quality.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills for stakeholder collaboration.
Ability to analyze data-related issues and develop effective solutions.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8038151-2092180". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9996774