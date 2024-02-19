Data Analyst to Lindex
2024-02-19
Is data the key to success something you agree with? Do you have experience of working with retail data in SQL? We are looking for a Data Analyst to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg (at the Central station!)
Your role in our team. You are a part of the Sales Analytics and Insights team within Lindex Global Sales department, a team responsible for development of analysis related to sales data at Lindex, as well as helping the rest of the department to quicker go from data to insights and actions. Eithen though sales is your main data domain, you are working with all types of data and analysis - customer, transactional, marketing and sales data, you are comfortable with any data domain and the link between them.
As a Data Analyst you contribute to making Lindex grow by managing and develop the data analysis that drives customer actions. You are an active partner to the teams and cross groups to make sure Lindex build the way forward based on data.
Is this you? Do you believe insights are key to develop business now and in the future? Is being forward leaning and thinking one step ahead right up your alley? You aren't afraid of digging far into the data and writing your own SQL or Python code to get the answers? You see yourself as the link between datapoints and business decisions. You collect a large amount of data that you present in a clear and communicative way to the teams and cross groups? Then we think you will be great for this position!
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about new digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree within business, economics or statistics minimum 3 years
Experience from working in sales, retail or marketing in an omni-channel organisation in an international environment
Experience from working with data-driven insights as the main driver of the priorities and actions taken
Business analytic skills, including Power BI and SQL
English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
Enligt ö.k Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex Kontakt
Johan Franzén johan.franzen@lindex.com Jobbnummer
8480920