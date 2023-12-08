Data Analyst to big bank!
2023-12-08
Join this dynamic risk modeling team as a Data Analyst! We are now looking for a passionate candidate who enjoys the world of data. You are offered a secure employment, a role where you can grow long-term and last but not least - really good and competent colleagues. Boost your career at the crossroads of business and IT and define the future of financial risk analysis. Are you ready to make an impact? Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be responsible for driving functional requirements work for a risk modelling IT solution. The main IT system is a data warehouse containing the historical data they use for developing our new models on.
Typical tasks here involve sourcing of various kinds of data, monitoring the quality of the data, ensuring that the end users is able to use the data for analysis purposes and take informed decisions from it. The risk models functionality itself is also embedded in the data warehouse which calculates the risk parameters for our customers. You will be working in the intersection between business and IT. To be successful in the role you should enjoy the communicative part of discussing functional requirements and other needs in workshops together with the modeling teams and the engineering department.
You are offered
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront
• The opportunity to develop internally and increase your expertise in banking and finance
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Gather diverse types of data and ensure data quality.
• Define product requirements, emphasizing data analysis and governance.
• Collaborate with the risk modeling team to collect and analyze data in the warehouse.
• Partner with business units to locate and present data storage and quality issues, leading task forces and projects.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master degree in Business/economics or in a technical discipline, preferably specialized within Data Warehouse.
• 1-2 years experience working with Data Warehouse, preferably within ERP solutions.
• Great interest in data analysis and basic knowledge in either SQL, Python, SAS.
• Have very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work.
• It is considered a merit if you have bank experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
It's key that you have a structured approach and are self-driven. Problem-solving mentality is also a very important factor for a successful candidate. Communicative skills are of great value since you will be presenting reports to stakeholders in the organization.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
