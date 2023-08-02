Data Analyst (Model Validation)
2023-08-02
Are you passionate about Credit Risk, Data Analysis and Programming?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Develop automated programs, efficient data streams and deliver data analysis;
•
Validate and review IRB and IFRS9 credit risk models' data and code, document and communicate results;
•
Collaborate with model developers, model owners, implementers, credit risk, business and other counterparties to ensure speedy validation of models;
•
Be a team member to other data/programming enthusiasts and have a lot of fun at work.
What is needed in this role:
• Higher education in mathematics/statistics/IT or finance or a great reason for not having one;
• Experience in data analysis;
• Analytical thinking and being self-driven, solution-oriented team player;
• Experience in SQL programming is a must. SAS, Python, SPSS are a bonus;
• Knowledge and experience in credit risk management, credit risk modelling and good knowledge of credit risk models is an asset but not a necessity;
• Ability to effectively communicate results orally and in writing; fluency in English is required.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." - Nadezda Bolakova, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 20.08.2023 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Nadezda Bolakova (nadezda.bolsakova@swedbank.ee
)
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2200-4150 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here! (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia)
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
