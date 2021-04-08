Data analyst - Utopia R&D Tech AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Utopia R&D Tech AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08WELCOME TO UTOPIAMusic is incredible. It can excite hundreds, and unite thousands. But as an industry, it has been slow, complicated, and disparate. While the tech world has moved into the future, the music industry continues to be shaped by inefficient systems of the past. At Utopia we believe there is a better way. Which is why today we are setting out to transform the entire industry; creating new revenue streams, consolidating the data and decluttering the admin. Unlocking the industry's full potential by unifying it all in one truly holistic space. Some might call that a Utopia.Funnily enough, so do we. Welcome to Utopia. Where music lives.WHAT UTOPIANS DOWe are building a better world for music with innovative big data technology that tracks online music sources and translates them into meaningful music consumption reports for royalty collection. The solution we're building does not threaten to usurp the role of industry incumbents - it is about bringing transparency in the industry and supporting efficient royalty collection.We are pleased to announce that Utopia Music has entered a rapid expansion phase! Now, we are in search of the most talented experts all around the world to leverage the priceless sets of our unique data. We are opening a few positions for Quantitative Analysts to expand our existing team of the Product and Data departments.FOCUS OF THE ROLEAs the Data Analyst you will be working with a great amount of data collaborating closely with our product and engineering departments to deliver reports for clients as well as monitoring our internal KPI's. In this role you will be taking large data sets and making them useful and meaningful by presenting key information in a variety of ways to our teams and clients.We collect music consumption data and create reports to help industry solve the issue with music royalties, as well as finding trends and patterns within specific territories or catalogues.You'll be joining our Data team that is working closely with Product, Engineering and Commercial.ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIESData analytics, including ETL , and visualization.Transforming data into readable, goal-driven reports.Identifying trends and opportunities for growth through analysis of complex data sets.Identifying critical metrics and KPIs, and delivering actionable insights to relevant decision-makers.REQUIREMENTS2+ years of relevant experienceBachelor's or Master's degree in Data science, Computer science, Engineering, applied mathematics, or related disciplineExperience with data processing and data visualizationProficiency with SQL and pythonProficiency with BI tools such as TableauExcellent communication skillsAbility to work with large amount of information, getting and presenting the "bigger picture"Being a critical thinkerHigh personal integrity and independenceDriven to meet objectives and great time management skillsFluency in English (Swedish is a plus)Great interest in the music industryUTOPIANSWe come from different backgrounds and we welcome everyone who finds theirself in previously written to apply. Welcome to Utopia - Where Music Lives!We're eager to meet you! :)Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25Utopia R&D Tech AB5677724