Data analyst - Utopia R&D Tech AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Data analyst
Utopia R&D Tech AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
WELCOME TO UTOPIA
Music is incredible. It can excite hundreds, and unite thousands. But as an industry, it has been slow, complicated, and disparate. While the tech world has moved into the future, the music industry continues to be shaped by inefficient systems of the past. At Utopia we believe there is a better way. Which is why today we are setting out to transform the entire industry; creating new revenue streams, consolidating the data and decluttering the admin. Unlocking the industry's full potential by unifying it all in one truly holistic space. Some might call that a Utopia.
Funnily enough, so do we. Welcome to Utopia. Where music lives.
WHAT UTOPIANS DO
We are building a better world for music with innovative big data technology that tracks online music sources and translates them into meaningful music consumption reports for royalty collection. The solution we're building does not threaten to usurp the role of industry incumbents - it is about bringing transparency in the industry and supporting efficient royalty collection.
We are pleased to announce that Utopia Music has entered a rapid expansion phase! Now, we are in search of the most talented experts all around the world to leverage the priceless sets of our unique data. We are opening a few positions for Quantitative Analysts to expand our existing team of the Product and Data departments.
FOCUS OF THE ROLE
As the Data Analyst you will be working with a great amount of data collaborating closely with our product and engineering departments to deliver reports for clients as well as monitoring our internal KPI's. In this role you will be taking large data sets and making them useful and meaningful by presenting key information in a variety of ways to our teams and clients.
We collect music consumption data and create reports to help industry solve the issue with music royalties, as well as finding trends and patterns within specific territories or catalogues.
You'll be joining our Data team that is working closely with Product, Engineering and Commercial.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Data analytics, including ETL , and visualization.
Transforming data into readable, goal-driven reports.
Identifying trends and opportunities for growth through analysis of complex data sets.
Identifying critical metrics and KPIs, and delivering actionable insights to relevant decision-makers.
REQUIREMENTS
2+ years of relevant experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data science, Computer science, Engineering, applied mathematics, or related discipline
Experience with data processing and data visualization
Proficiency with SQL and python
Proficiency with BI tools such as Tableau
Excellent communication skills
Ability to work with large amount of information, getting and presenting the "bigger picture"
Being a critical thinker
High personal integrity and independence
Driven to meet objectives and great time management skills
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
Great interest in the music industry
UTOPIANS
We come from different backgrounds and we welcome everyone who finds theirself in previously written to apply. Welcome to Utopia - Where Music Lives!
We're eager to meet you! :)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Utopia R&D Tech AB
Jobbnummer
5677724
