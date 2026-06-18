Data Analyst
Saab Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2026-06-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Solna
, Järfälla
, Arboga
, Linköping
, Karlskoga
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Operational Development within Procurement, SAAB Surveillance, is in a strong transformation phase where data, analytics, and digital tools are key enablers to improve efficiency, quality, and performance across procurement operations. We are now looking for a Data Analyst, who will be part of the Operational Development team supporting Procurement in Surveillance.
In this role, you will work closely with procurement operations, strategic buyers, and operational procurement teams, as well as cross-functional stakeholders, to transform data into actionable insights that drive operational improvements, process efficiency, and better decision-making. You will collect, structure, analyze, and interpret data from ERP and procurement-related systems to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, trends, and improvement opportunities across procurement processes, supplier interactions, and operational workflows. You will also develop and maintain analytical solutions using SQL and BI tools such as QlikSense or similar platforms, enabling transparency and supporting fact-based decision-making. The role combines hands-on analytics with strong collaboration in a highly operational environment. You will be part of a team where collaboration, curiosity, and delivery focus are central. We value openness, continuous learning, and a strong delivery mindset, where everyone contributes to driving real operational change.
This position can be based in Solna or Gothenburg.
Main responsibilities:
Drive data-driven operational improvement initiatives within Procurement Operations, SAAB Surveillance
Analyze operational procurement data to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, trends, and improvement opportunities
Work closely with procurement operations teams to understand processes, performance, and daily challenges
Support operational development initiatives through data analysis and insight generation
Build dashboards and reporting solutions using QlikSense or similar BI tools
Extract, transform, and analyze data using SQL, primarily from ERP systems
Develop KPIs and performance metrics to support operational excellence in procurement
Communicate insights, findings, and recommendations to operational and cross-functional stakeholders
Contribute to digitalization, automation, and process improvement initiatives within procurement operations
Continuously identify best practices and translate them into practical operational improvements
Your profile
We're looking for a structured, analytical, and hands-on individual who thrives in an operational environment. You are curious, proactive, and motivated by improving how things actually work in practice, not only in theory. You have a strong "do-it attitude" and enjoy solving real operational problems through data. With solid technical skills and strategic thinking, you're comfortable diving into complex challenges and translating them into clear, actionable insights. You take initiative without waiting for direction, and you're not afraid to roll up your sleeves and get things done. You work naturally close to the business, engaging with stakeholders across functions and turning technical knowledge into practical solutions. You're collaborative, communicative, and able to navigate a dynamic environment where priorities shift quickly. You enjoy change and actively contribute to improving processes, tools, and ways of working, combining your technical expertise with strategic perspective to drive real impact.
Qualifications:
Master of Science (MSc) in Industrial Engineering, Industrial Economics, Mechanical Engineering, Data Science, Information Systems, or similar
Experience from manufacturing, industrial operations, procurement operations, or supply chain environments
Strong proficiency in SQL, Excel, and data analysis
Experience with BI tools such as QlikSense, Power BI, Tableau, or similar
Good understanding of operational procurement processes and supply chain workflows
Experience working with ERP systems (preferably IFS)
Ability to handle, structure, and analyze large and complex datasets
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish
Several years of relevant experience within manufacturing, procurement, or supply chain is required
Meriting experience:
Experience with operational excellence, Lean, or continuous improvement methodologies
Experience with process automation tools
Experience with AI tools and business adoption in industrial settings
Data modeling or advanced analytics experience in operational contexts
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9971116