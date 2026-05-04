Data Analyst
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking a Data Analyst to support P&T initiatives by analyzing data, identifying trends, and providing actionable insights to drive decision-making.This role is a unique opportunity to venture into 'uncharted territories,' focusing on how our products work and analyzing the performance of new features to drive our commercial and product strategy forward.
As a Data Analyst, you will be a key player in investigating customer journeys and website search performance, providing data-driven recommendations that directly impact the user experience. Working in a fast-paced environment in a team based in Malta, Sweden, Poland, and Italy, you will have the chance to build projects from scratch, revamp dashboards, and find areas for improvement within our global gaming product.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Product Analysis: Analyze website search performance and player insights to identify "loopholes" and areas for product improvement.
Stakeholder Management: Build strong, mature relationships with product owners, management, and commercial teams to communicate data-driven recommendations.
Customer Journey Investigation: Use behavioral and product analytics to deep-dive into how users interact with our platforms.
Dashboard Development: Collaborate with the team to revamp existing dashboards and create new tracking projects centered on product analytics.
Proactive Reporting: Conduct proactive analysis of new feature performance and provide actionable insights to the wider data team.
Data Unification: Help unify previously separate analysis tasks following the merger of our behavioral and commercial functions.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Professional Experience: Minimum of 2+ years of experience in a Data Analyst role, preferably within a product-focused environment.
Advanced SQL: Strong proficiency in SQL for querying and managing complex data sets.
Analytics Expertise: Proven experience in behavioral and product analytics, specifically investigating customer journeys.
Statistical Knowledge: A solid foundation in statistics to ensure the accuracy and reliability of your findings.
Communication Skills: The ability to translate complex data into clear recommendations for non-technical stakeholders.
Proactive Attitude: A self-starter mindset with the maturity to take ownership of projects and build stakeholder trust.
Python Proficiency: Experience using Python for data manipulation or advanced analysis.
NICE TO HAVES
iGaming Experience: Previous experience within the iGaming industry is considered a significant asset.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry.
We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
Well-being allowance to support your active lifestyle
Private health insurance
Discounts across a range of retailers, gyms, bars & restaurants
We offer an employee assistance program that can provide help and guidance during challenging moments.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9889894