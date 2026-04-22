Data Analyst
Nordnet Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordnet Bank AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Nordnet is redefining the landscape of savings and investments, guiding over 2.4 million customers in their financial lives. We have spent the last years building a modern data platform and fostering a culture where actionable insights and rapid product refinement are part of our DNA. In our fast-paced environment, this remains a competitive edge - allowing us to ship, learn, and iterate faster than the market
Now we are seeking to engage a passionate Data Analyst to join our team.
As a Data Analyst at Nordnet, you will be a part of Data & Insights, where you have the opportunity to work alongside Data analysts, Data Scientists, Analytics Engineers and Data Engineers.
You will be embedded in our Product development teams, where you will be an integral component, working with designers, product leads and developers. You will deep-dive into our users and our products, and turn data into actionable insights. Our efforts are focused on continuous improvements, experimentation and engaging our customers.
We would love it if you feel excited about at least some of these statements.
Going beyond a simple questions, defining a problem and understanding the right analytical approach
Conduct statistical analyses on our customer -, financial -, and company data to identify patterns of behaviour
Design experiments to evaluate various hypotheses and design choices
Utilize AI and advanced modeling to scale your impact
Craft and present compelling stories that will impact our decision makers
Help improve our existing methodologies
This is you
You are passionate about data and learning new things, and you want to contribute with your experience and ideas. In your work, you are organised, methodical and agile in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver solutions.
To thrive in this role, we believe that most of these criteria describes you:
Proactive person with self-drive and strong sense of ownership
A strong communicator with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Experience of using SQL, Python, R and dbt
Hands-on experience with A/B testing
Degree in economics, data science, statistics, engineering, mathematics, or similar
We think that you have 3+ years experience working as a Data Analyst at a product oriented organisation.
We offer Nordnet started from a passionate belief that changing the hierarchical financial world was possible. We became part of redefining the industry when we gave the customers power over their own savings. You will become part of a journey that has only yet started towards the vision of making our customers the best investors they can be. To be leading in Tech is pivotal for that journey and you will work with colleagues who have a great passion for that goal.
We have 900+ employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen. We cooperate, exchange ideas and use our core competencies in order to continuously improve the way we meet our customers. Open communication, creativity and engagement are important parts of our everyday life at the office.
Visit us on www.nordnetab.com,www.nordnet.se,www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk
and www.nordnet.fi.
Application We will start interviewing immediately. Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered.
We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts credit and background checks on the final candidate.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7556414-1960352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordnet Bank AB
(org.nr 516406-0021), https://career.nordnetab.com
Alströmergatan 39 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordnet Jobbnummer
9869225