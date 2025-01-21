Data Analyst
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-01-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Sölvesborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a new colleague to join exciting project with our client. You will support work with Product (Software) development in our client's App in a Data Analyst team with an agile WoW.
Location: Malmø, Sweden, onsite.
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
Experience with SQL
Experience with BigQuery & GCP
Experience with Data Engineering (Basic)
Experience with App
Stakeholder management experience
Project management experience
Looker Studio experience
Professional level of English - both oral and written
Valid EU work permit making you able to start right away
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Setting up and documenting tracking of new features
Analyze and suggest A/B-testing
Build and maintain dashboards (Looker Studio)
Stakeholder management (Product Owner)
Create analytics & insights products (powerpoints)
Internal Presentations of insights
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must go to our website. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on: sweden@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary.
Passionate about Engineering - RDT
At RDT, our primary focus is our PEOPLE. We support our employees in professional and individual development. With our flat hierarchy, commitment and values, which inspire them to do their best. We pursue our PEOPLE's work satisfaction and can guarantee highest quality, which leads to our second mission - our CLIENTS. We, our PEOPLE, provide engineering solutions that enable our customers to have a competitive advantage in efficiency, flexibility and costs.
Thanks to our PEOPLE, we have supplied the best engineering services since 2007 and offer the best and most flexible terms in the market for engineering services.
Be part of our missions and join RDT in Denmark and Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726)
Hyllie Boulevard 35 (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9116816