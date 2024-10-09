Data Analyst
Star Stable Entertainment AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Star Stable Entertainment AB i Stockholm
About Star Stable Entertainment
Once upon a time in 2011, the founders of Star Stable Entertainment had a vision. They wanted to create a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry. Fast forward to today, and our dream has come true tenfold - Star Stable Online stands as one of the most popular MMORPGs globally! At our HQ on Södermalm, our 130 employees are thrilled to continue to welcome players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. It's wonderful to see that our dream resonates with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
The position
By using your analytical, visualisation and data modelling skills, you as an intermediate data analyst will inspire and support the way to a more data-informed business in order for Star Stable Entertainment to create better experiences for our players. In this role you will be a part of the Analytics and Insights team, driving the analytics mindset at Star Stable.This is an important position where you influence a lot of decisions and will be a part of many strategic discussions!
Responsibilities
Generate, prepare, translate and present data and insights across the company
Offer analytical and data expertise, advice, and insights to the domain leadership group as well as to teams within the domain. Build and maintain relationships within and cross the domain.
Guide and inspire the business to become more data-informed and educate how to use self service analytical tools and analytical methods to gain new perspectives.
Build dashboards and make the complicated appear easy to the stakeholders.
Create documentation that is standardised and easy to understand to reduce personal dependencies and make it possible for the teams to work on their own.
Identify and seek opportunities to implement automated solutions where it is applicable and extend it to new areas
Work closely with Analytics Engineering on new data needs and bug handling
Understanding the user's needs and consistently contribute with analysis and recommendations that support those needs.
We think you have
At least 2 years experience and advanced level in SQL.
At least 2 years data analyst work experience (or similar field).
At least 2 years prior experience in independently building advanced level dashboards in visualisation tools, for example Tableau, Looker or Thoughtspot (or similar tools)
At least 2 years experience in working with data storytelling. Able to break down data and explain it in a compelling and easy-to-grasp way to stakeholders.
Strong relationship builder and possesses experience working on a strategic level with other teams.
Proven ability to build long-term automated data solutions and takes scalability into consideration when doing so.
Understand that team collaboration is what creates magic for our users - past experience working with both giving and receiving input and feedback.
It's a plus if you have an interest in analytics engineering or experience in the field!
Perks for joining us?
A pretty sweet mission. We are developing the world's best horse-riding game for girls and we take that vision very seriously. We strive to hit that mark every single day.
30 vacation days (+ 3 additional squeeze days).
A pension and insurance plan that mimics ITP1 and a parental pay top-up @90%.
Health allowance at 5000 SEK per year.
Hybrid working model - combine WFH and being together with the team at our new office located right amidst Södermalm GameDev cluster (Magnus Ladulåsgatan 65)
Fitness discount of 18% at SATS gym + company workout classes.
A dog room at the office! Bring your furry friend to work!
Are you ready to be a chapter on this magical journey? Apply now! We can't wait to hear your story! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Star Stable Entertainment AB
(org.nr 556819-8401) Arbetsplats
Star Stable Entertainment Jobbnummer
8946803