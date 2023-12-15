Data Analyst
Are you ready to be at the forefront of building and developing a data team in a dynamic and rapidly growing tech company? Do you have a passion for turning data into actionable insights? If so, we want you to be part of our journey!
About the job
As our new Data Analyst you will play a central role in developing the newly established Data & Insights team. You will be responsible for understanding our business through data analysis and leveraging that knowledge to drive business impact across our operations (sales, marketing, cs) supply and product teams. You'll be transforming data into action by working cross-functionally with the entirety of Sendify.
Furthermore you will:
• Meet with business stakeholders, understand business requirements, and use your analytic mindset to implement solutions ranging from process improvements to dashboards. Our mantra is to make sure everyone is working smarter rather than just harder.
• Translate analytical results into actionable recommendations and solve complex business problems through data analysis, providing insights that drive strategic decisions.
• Design, develop, scale, and evolve our self-service business intelligence solutions (e.g. Reports / Dashboards / Visualizations).
• Collaborate with the data team, together with product and business teams to improve the data models and data elements that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-informed decision-making across the organization.
• Stay updated with the latest data analysis techniques, tools, and industry trends to improve skills and deliver more value to the organization.
• Advocate for a data-informed decision making culture.
Our Stack
We are always aiming to use best-in-class technology and tools. We experiment a lot at the edges, but the core of our system remains clean and stable. Our core data stack is built around Stitch, Snowflake, DBT, Hightouch & Metabase.
What we're looking for
We are ideally looking for someone who has worked in a start-up or scale-up like environment before. We believe you have a combination of technical skills, analytical abilities, and great soft skills. You're passionate about solving complex business problems and have a strong strategic and business mindset. You are someone who continuously seeks improvements, enjoys learning new tools and techniques and having fun together as a team.
We think you are structured, logical and analytical minded. You are a great listener and find it easy to communicate with stakeholders across the company. You have a great track record of bringing business value by using data.
In order to succeed in the role, we also see you need to have:
• You have multiple years of proven track record as a data analyst, data scientist or business analyst.
• Bachelors in Business, Finance, Statistics or Engineering.
• Excellent SQL skills - Able to write and analyze SQL queries.
• Excellent BI skills. (Eg. from Metabase, Mode, Looker, Tableau, PowerBI)
• Excellent Excel skills.
• Strong problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.
• Deep understanding of customer needs and passion for their success.
• Ideally experience working within Metabase, Amplitude, Snowflake, and dbt.
• Software engineering or data engineering experience would be a plus.
It's a bonus if you:
• Are fluent in Swedish or/and German.
• Have founded or been employed in a product startup previously.
What we're offering
The Data & Insights team is fairly new team at Sendify within an organization with 70 people. You'll be encouraged to express your ideas, explore new technologies, be yourself and most of all have fun. You'll work with other smart people to find creative solutions. In this role you will be in close contact to the management and have big responsibilities for how we develop the Data & Insights team and the data stack forward.
We're bringing people together in a low-ego environment; we don't believe in being stuck to a "one-way only" or "this tech is the best" mindset. The environment we're in is complex and ever-evolving, we move faster with open minds and open hearts.
In addition to entering a helpful and explorative culture, we also offer:
• Occupational pension
• Health benefit
• Accident & private health care insurance
• Parental leave benefits
• Always work half-day before a red day
About Sendify
We set businesses in motion.
Logistics is built on top of handshakes, phone calls, and unread emails left in inboxes. Ever felt how easy it is to miss an email in your inbox? Imagine building your business on the same workflow.
Sendify helps ambitious small businesses to ship smarter. We wrap together real-time pricing, comparison, booking, and tracking in a clean and unified interface to allow customers to spend their time on their business, not logistics.
Meet our teams & product!
Sendify Family (https://careers.sendify.se/people)
Life at Sendify (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatsendify/)
Our product (https://www.sendify.se/en/)
Worried about not having any logistics experience?
Don't be! Our mission is to reinvent shipping for small businesses with affordable and sustainable digital solutions. That's why it's important to bring people from diverse backgrounds and experiences together.
