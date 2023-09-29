Data Analyst
E.ON är ett internationellt privatägt energiföretag. 70.000 medarbetare i 15 länder arbetar dagligen för utvecklingen av tekniska innovationer och användarvänliga kundlösningar för den nya energivärlden. Vi är det första stora energibolaget som verkligen fokuserar på framtidens energilösningar genom våra affärsområden för smarta nät och kundlösningar.
E.ON is the energy company driving the energy transformation for a more sustainable and electrified society. We embrace our diversity, however we have one thing in common: we are passionate about our vison - to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. An important enabler to succeed with this vision is to attract and recruit candidates who shares our commitment and enthusiasm for sustainability and diversity.
About us
You will be a part of the Data & Analytics team alongside data analysts, data scientists and data governance specialists. In this operational role you are also strongly integrated into our Energy business. Together we drive data literacy to create an even more data-driven business and build close cooperation with our data colleagues within E.ON, both in Sweden and globally.
Our leader, Martin Olofsson, shares our passion for data and analytics and will do everything in his power to pave the path for us to succeed with our mission. Martin gives us the autonomy to try and test our ideas but is always close when we need his support or a data discussion.
Your role
In the role Data Analyst, you have an amazing opportunity at being a key enabler for the business to understand, reason, analyze and act on our data. You will collaborate with the business to develop analytics solutions - access, define, transform, and visualize data - to drive profitable growth with the customer in focus.
The core of your role is understanding the operational business' data needs and converting these needs to insights via data, modelling and visualization. We are organized within the Energy business, and we work close with the business in our day-to-day operations. This is a huge opportunity and is why we are looking for someone who genuinely believes working together makes us better as a collective.
Your background
To succeed in the role of Data Analyst at E.ON, you are comfortable working with data visualization and enjoy bringing your collaborations forward with data storytelling. Proficiency in Qlik Sense is preferred but not a requirement. Additionally, we believe that you have experience working with data modelling and understand how to transform data using SQL. You will also be working with BI tools, Python, Snowflake and Azure.
Finally, you probably know that the data world is changing rapidly, and we are curious what these changes could mean for us in terms of new methodology, modelling tools, or way-of-working. You share this curiosity and have experience exploring new paths in a changing environment.
We welcome you to be a part of the company that drives the energy transformation! Final application date is October 15th.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager:
Martin Olofsson, +46 730 865794
For union questions, please contact:
Mats Ekblom, Unionen, +46 705 259188
Carl-Johan Johansson, Akademikerna, Carl-Johan.Johansson@eon.se
Michael Andersson, Ledarna, +46 705 250129 Ersättning
