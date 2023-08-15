Data Analyst
2023-08-15
Data Analyst
Babyshop Group was founded in 2006, providing families all over the world with children's clothing and products from a carefully selected portfolio of brands. We are passionate about our customers! But also quality, comfortablílity and style, with an emphasis on sustainable production and long lasting products. Given this ambition we have over the years developed and introduced our own brands Kuling, Buddy & Hope, Stoy and Jox. Brands that we are proud of and want to introduce to an even wider customer audience!
Joining Babyshop Group means becoming a part of a tightly knit team of around 60 colleagues. Given our market reach and wide offering, and not to forget the ever changing circumstances within the e-commerce industry, we strive towards a climate where we work as one team drawing on each function's competence to find the best path forward. During the last six months we have transformed ourselves to a more fast mowing and agile company. We have high ambitions and targets to be the given destination for kids apparel and products and to create excellent value for our customers. We are a curious team that enjoys a fast paced environment, but also the possibility to have fun together.
For further information see www.babyshop.com
ABOUT THE POSITION
Data plays a vital role in Babyshop's organization, where it acts as the foundation to our everyday work; whether it being more traditional reporting about what has happened, ad-hoc analysis to understand why that happened, or highly complex machine learning models to predict what will happen. We truly believe that one of the key factors of gaining a competitive advantage in a highly competitive market, is through the use of our data. As a Data Analyst, you will use data and a creative mindset to assist the organization in becoming the go-to store for parents.
You will work closely with different stakeholders of the organization to take data-driven decisions, based on your analysis as a foundation. Here, you will perform both smaller ad-hoc analysis for fast insights, analysis for larger long-term projects as well as dashboards to create long-lasting value from insights. We believe that how we leverage data, accompanied by a customer-centric & creative mindset, is the differentiating factor and are looking for an individual who shares that belief.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
• Proactively develop cutting edge analysis and insights to drive decisions and strategies for customer acquisition, retention and personalization.
• Assist different parts of our customer acquisition, retention and personalization by providing actionable insights, both through ad-hoc analysis as well as analysis for larger long-term projects.
• Design and implement new dashboards to assist different parts of the organization, to create long-lasting value from insights, as well as maintaining and improving existing works.
• Design and evaluate A/B-test, monitoring key product metrics and performing root cause analysis.
•
WHO YOU ARE
• You have a passion for data, tech and e-commerce and appreciate a fast-paced entrepreneurial start-up vibe.
• You are strong in quantitative analysis and statistics.
• You are a fast learner with a collaborative disposition and have the ability to draw business insights to add real value to the business.
• You have experience in dealing with real-world datasets from a digital, data driven environment and a drive to make an impact.
• You have experience in designing and implementing BI Datasets, Reports, and Dashboards.
• You are a strong English communicator, both written and spoken.
• Excellent understanding of SQL.
• Have experience analyzing data with Python.
IT'S A PLUS IF YOU ...
• Have significant exposure to online marketing and/or e-commerce.
• Have experience creating datasets, reports, and deliver insights using Power BI.
• Have experience deploying Python applications into production environments.
The position is based in our HQ office in Stockholm, city. As a Data Analyst you report to the Head of Product Management.
Sounds interesting? Click on the "Apply" below to submit your application, where we encourage you to attach both CV and Cover Letter! The last day to submit is 2023-08-31, however, applications will be reviewed continuously. Good luck!
Start: As soon as possible
Extent: 40h/week, Permanent employment with six months' probation period. Flexible working hours apply.
Where? HQ in Stockholm, Kungsgatan. Ersättning
