Data Analyst_20231005

2023-10-05
KAVCOM is a small consultant company that aims to serve better employment for its consultants.
We need more consultants for our requisitions.
We are seeking a Data Analyst to provide support for new initiatives within the IKEA family membership experience. As a data analyst, you will play a key role in developing an understanding of customer loyalty and their interactions with our new membership program.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist IKEA in:
Your primary responsibilities will include conducting analysis, connecting data points, and assisting in creating dashboards.
The main focus of this role is to assist IKEA in gaining valuable insights through data analysis.
No travel is required for this assignment.
Preferably hybrid; Someone who can come to the office a few times per week.
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills:
• Strong SQL and data analysis skills.
• Good knowledge of statistics and its application in data analysis.
Desired Additional Skills:
• Basic familiarity with Jira and Confluence.
• Previous exposure to loyalty programs is a plus.
Most important:
