Data Analyst
2023-01-26
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is responsible for the electricity contracts for households and small enterprises in the Nordic Region. We are a part of BA Customers & Solutions which also includes E-Mobility and Decentralized Energy Solutions such as solar panels. Our organization is fully agile and consists of several cross-functional business teams and specialized enablement teams.
Job Description
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is looking for Data Analyst who has good analytical skills as well as strong customer and business mindset. As a Data Analyst you will transform complex data into usable insights and will use your strong communication skills to advice others and take them to next step of becoming data savvy. You will work closely with sales and marketing experts as well as with other analysts in Helsinki and in Stockholm. We will offer you an exciting and varied job! Your analyses will have a direct impact on how Vattenfall communicates with our customers and markets our products.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Drive data and analytical initiatives in cross-functional teams
Generate data-driven actionable insights from the data
Identify new opportunities within data and analytics
Build new target groups and segmentation for marketing campaigns
Acquire, process, and clean data for analysis and modeling
Create reports and visualizations to track and understand business KPIs and performance
Together with other analysts and IT, maintain and develop our analytical data environment
Qualifications
Relevant university degree
Experience as working with data and analytics, preferably in sales and marketing setting
Comfortable working with large datasets
Proficiency with programming languages such as SQL, Python or R
Knowledge of statistics and modelling
Strong communication skills and an ability to present complex results to a non-tech audience
Experience with modern cloud-based data and analytics solutions (preferably on Microsoft Azure and/or Databricks) is considered an advantage
Experience in data visualization and reporting tools like Power BI is an advantage
Fluency in written and spoken English and Swedish
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location You will be placed in our office in Stockholm (Solna).
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Marjo Kivelä, Chapter lead Analytics, +358 40 628 2082, 7.12 at 13-14 or 19.12 at 13-14.. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna) Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) Mikael Mukka (SEKO) Jens Morell (Unionen)
We welcome your application in English. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
