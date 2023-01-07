Data Analyst

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-01-07


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Täby, Södertälje eller i hela Sverige

Required cloud certification: Az-900

Job description:

• Own end-to-end learning journeys for different roles

• Keep up to date on latest cloud development

• Update role-based learning journey when needed

• Review and update curriculum

• Review formal curriculum and work with partners to update/add new Cloud Learning material to the curriculum

• Review/update content of informal learning activities

• Sustain external partnerships (Microsoft, GCP etc.)

• Ensure that partners provide appropriate technical support and that the appropriated courses can be accessed on the partner platforms

• Maintain cloud upskilling KPIs and dashboards

• Build and maintain KPIs and feedback dashboards

• Communicate findings to relevant stakeholders

• Prepare TechSpot portal for migration to Stack Overflow/ LXP

• Translate business needs in user stories and influence the roadmap to increase both user and business value

• Facilitate the Cloud Competence Network

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Shubham
shubham.tyagi@weitglobal.com
+91 8800540249

Jobbnummer
7319470

Prenumerera på jobb från W.IT.G Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB: