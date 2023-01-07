Data Analyst
Required cloud certification: Az-900
Job description:
• Own end-to-end learning journeys for different roles
• Keep up to date on latest cloud development
• Update role-based learning journey when needed
• Review and update curriculum
• Review formal curriculum and work with partners to update/add new Cloud Learning material to the curriculum
• Review/update content of informal learning activities
• Sustain external partnerships (Microsoft, GCP etc.)
• Ensure that partners provide appropriate technical support and that the appropriated courses can be accessed on the partner platforms
• Maintain cloud upskilling KPIs and dashboards
• Build and maintain KPIs and feedback dashboards
• Communicate findings to relevant stakeholders
• Prepare TechSpot portal for migration to Stack Overflow/ LXP
• Translate business needs in user stories and influence the roadmap to increase both user and business value
• Facilitate the Cloud Competence Network Ersättning
