Data Analyst - Supply Planning
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a role where data, business understanding, and strategy come together? We are now looking for a driven and analytical professional who wants to help develop and improve our clients End-to-End Supply Controlling through data-driven insights and smart analytical solutions.
About the role
In this role, you will work broadly with data analysis across the entire supply chain. You will be responsible for generating insights that enable better business decisions and contribute to increased efficiency and profitability. The role involves close collaboration with both business and tech teams, where you act as a bridge between business needs and data.
You will drive and develop analytical initiatives, ensure the right priorities are set, and contribute to building modern analytics tools and solutions.
Key responsibilities
Conduct and communicate analyses related to End-to-End Supply Controlling
Identify, prioritize, and drive strategic analytics initiatives
Ensure alignment between stakeholders in cross-functional projects
Develop and improve analytics tools in close collaboration with both Business and Tech teams
Visualize data and present insights in a clear and business-oriented way
We are looking for someone with
Strong experience in:
Power BI
SQL
Excel
PowerPoint
BigQuery
Experience with Python programming
Experience working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
At least 2 years of experience within data and analytics
At least 2 years of experience in business analysis
Personal qualities
To succeed in this role, you are:
Analytical and solution-oriented
Structured and comfortable with prioritization
Communicative and confident in presenting insights
Collaborative, with the ability to build trust across stakeholders
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and is expected to start as soon as possible until 2026-11-30. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7609578-1958838". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9867656