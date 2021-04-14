Data Analyst - Marketing Services - Schibsted Sverige AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Data Analyst - Marketing Services
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14

Schibsted Marketing Services (SMS) is Schibsted's Nordic advertising organization, representing some of the strongest brands across Norway and Sweden - like VG, FINN, Aftonbladet, SvD and Blocket. Advertising plays a central role for Schibsted and our goal is to strengthen the advertising position across our markets.

The Business Intelligence team is responsible for all advertising analysis and reporting at Schibsted Marketing Services. In addition to supporting the different departments (for example sales, finance, management, etc) with analysis and reporting we support the business with a foundation for data-driven decision making and customer-oriented insights.

We are looking for a data analyst to join the team. As a Data Analyst, you will make sure that the business has dashboards and easy access to track and follow the advertisement performance. The team handles the advertising performance reporting for all Schibsted companies, so your focus will be to build scalable reports that will use a "best practice" approach.

Since there is a growing demand for data and insight, the team will continue to grow during the year. This is a great opportunity to get to deep dive and learn about the advertisement business in the Nordics. You will be reporting to the Head of Business Intelligence and be a part of a team that's on an amazing journey.

What you do:

-
Build and improve dashboards and reports in Tableau

-
Conduct ad hoc analysis in order to meet the current needs of the business

-
Help colleagues within Schibsted to understand the data

Who you are:

-
You are a true team player, eager to learn and

-
You are pragmatic and focused on how the data can help develop the business.

-
You have experience in working with one of the major BI tools like Qlik, PowerBI, Tableau, Looker, etc.

-
You are familiar with SQL




Schibsted Marketing Services (SMS) is Schibsted's sales organization in Norway and Sweden. We represent strong brands such as VG, Aftonbladet, E24, Svenska Dagbladet and Aftenposten. Our vision is to create world-class value and customer experiences. We have industry-leading knowledge in content marketing, live images, print, mobile and voice - in addition to the latest advertising technology.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14

Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-08
Företag
Schibsted Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
5692388

