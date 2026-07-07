Data Analyst - Electrification Battery Test Team
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
The Electrification Battery Test Team is seeking motivated engineers ready to embrace new challenges. Are you interested in joining this team and contributing to the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions?
Electrification is more exciting than ever! The demand for competitive and environmentally conscious transport solutions is rapidly growing. Scania has made substantial investments in battery testing capabilities, focusing on performance and lifespan testing. This investment enables us to meet the needs of our customers and society as a whole. We are currently looking for a motivated, agile, and analytical engineer to join our team and contribute to data analytics for test data.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will strengthen our team's capabilities in module testing data analytics. Your responsibilities will include:
Processing and managing large-scale raw time-series data from battery testing.
Extracting and developing performance KPIs to assess battery degradation, efficiency, and longevity.
Automating data pipelines and improving analytical methods for deeper insights.
Assessing correlations among different sample iterations and tests conducted at various levels, including cell and pack testing.
Maintaining continuous communication with test stakeholders is crucial, as effective knowledge transfer relies on strong written and verbal communication skills
Actively collaborating on enhancing our methods, fostering a culture that welcomes fresh ideas and approaches.
Who You Are
We believe that diversity is key to our success! You likely possess a master's degree in an analytical field such as Engineering, Data Science, Physics, or a similar discipline. You have engineering experience in data analytics, ideally within the automotive industry or a laboratory setting. A robust analytical mindset and the ability to manage and prioritize tasks effectively are essential. You should have strong programming skills, preferably in Python, SQL, and data processing libraries like Pandas, NumPy, and Spark. A passion for data visualization and hands-on experience with time series data analysis, performance monitoring, and KPI extraction are highly valued. In your daily interactions, you show respect for your colleagues' contributions while also presenting your own carefully analyzed findings
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Our team consists of individuals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds, working together to create a winning combination. We value open dialogue and our mission is to extract knowledge from the tests we conduct through analysis, curiosity, and discussion. Our responsibilities in the Battery cell and module testing team encompass testing batteries from single cells to sub-pack levels. We take full ownership of the testing process, conducting most of it in our state-of-the-art laboratories.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. We also arrange events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9995729