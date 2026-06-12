Data Analyst - Business Intelligence
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Business Intelligence Analyst within Central Business Analytics at H&M Group, you will play a key role in transforming data into accessible, impactful insights for decision-makers across the organization. Working close to the core business, you will help shape and scale H&M's analytical toolkit by building intuitive, reliable, and business‐relevant BI solutions that empower thousands of users globally.
In this role, you combine strong technical BI skills with a genuine curiosity for the business. You will collaborate closely with stakeholders across functions to understand their analytical needs and translate them into clear, actionable reporting and datasets that support better, faster decisions.
To succeed in this role, you will...
Build, maintain, and continuously improve reports, data models, and BI solutions using the Microsoft Power BI platform.
Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their questions, challenges, and priorities, ensuring insights delivered have real business impact.
Transform large and complex datasets into clear, user‐friendly visualizations and data stories.
Collaborate with IT and data platform teams to ensure the data environment supports scalable and reliable BI solutions.
Contribute to best practices, knowledge sharing, and capability building within the BI and data community.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Business Analytics is a central unit working closely with Group Controlling, Strategy, and Business Development functions. Our mission is to deliver relevant and reliable decision support that accelerates H&M's strategic plans and improves our decision making. Our function plays a key role in enabling fast, data-driven, and trustworthy insights that support H&M Group's top priorities.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A degree in a quantitative field such as engineering, business, economics, or statistics.
Experience in data, insights, or BI roles, in-house or as a consultant.
A genuine interest in creating business value through data and analytics.
Experience working with large datasets and complex analytical problems.
Strong skills in Power BI (or similar tools), including data modelling and visualization.
Good knowledge of SQL for querying and transforming data.
A passion for data visualization and clear data storytelling.
And people who are...
Self‐driven, structured, and pragmatic in their way of working.
Communicative team players who enjoy collaborating with diverse stakeholders.
Curious and eager to learn, actively following developments in BI and analytics.
Motivated by making insights accessible and useful for others.
Aligned with H&M's values, with a passion for growth, innovation, and creating customer value.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET.
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where your insights directly influence strategic decisions.
A collaborative culture that values innovation, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
The role is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9961591