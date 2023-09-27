Danish-speaking Customer Support Officer
Meet a Group international AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2023-09-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Hörby
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's more than 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Hong Kong or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
We are looking for a Danish-speaking Customer Support Officer employee who can smile through the phone. Our support team helps customers from all industries and company sizes with their CRM and marketing automation every day. You'll have a great start to a career in a fast-paced IT company.
Your primary task will be to support our customers in the use of our systems via email, phone and chat. You will have access to the engine room of our customers' business and help ensure our customers succeed with their CRM.
As a first point of contact, you have a direct impact on our customers' satisfaction, making it highly visible that you make a difference.
Key Responsibilities
Understand and resolve customer inquiries by email, chat and phone, all through the use of our various systems within CRM and Marketing Automation.
Perform customer tasks to a limited extent and identify tasks that can be passed on to our consultants
It's not a requirement that you know CRM systems, the question is: how quickly do you want to learn?
Diagnosing issues raised in support enquiries
Formalising and applying corrective action plans or workarounds, and committing to a resolution date
Measuring risks of issues raised by customers, helping out with initial troubleshooting and managing escalations for unsolvable issues
Regularly providing prompt and accurate feedback to customers hence maintaining customers' satisfaction
Logging all issues accurately and adequately into our ticket tracking tool
Prioritising and managing several open issues at one time
About YOU
You speak and write Danish and English fluently
You are smart, sharp and analytical with a bachelor's or master's degree.
You are interested in communication with different users/customers
You are able to communicate your technical knowledge in a language that reaches both the non-technical salesperson and the sharp IT superuser
You are outgoing and feel at ease in situations where you have a lot going on at once.
You'd like to have a few years of relevant work experience - anything from sociology to information science, working in technical customer service or similar. But it doesn't matter if you're a recent graduate or have had a few years in the workforce - with the right attitude, you can go far.
You will find it easy to familiarize yourself with technical knowledge
Speaking another Nordic language is a plus, but not a requirement.
Resourceful & trusted advisor to the customers and colleagues.
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package and a referral program.
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen.
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA.
State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm.
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com.
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se/wp Jobbnummer
8145947