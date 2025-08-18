Danish-speaking Customer Service Representative Stockholm
TP is looking for Danish-speaking talents to join our team in Stockholm. You'll be working in customer service for a well-known tech company in the financial sector - in a secure, fun, and development-focused work environment. The position starts on September 15, 2025.
About the role
You'll work in a team that supports customers of a well-known tech company in the financial sector. If you enjoy service, customer interaction, and problem-solving - and speak fluent Danish - we'd love to hear from you!
Start date: Around mid-September 2025
What we offer:
Great internal development opportunities
Social events, activities, and fun competitions
An exciting and friendly workplace with great colleagues and a positive atmosphere
Wellness allowance, Edenred card, and other employee benefits
Salary according to the collective agreement
Full-time employment (100 %)
Paid training upon start
About the position:
This is a full-time role primarily handling incoming calls. You'll analyze issues and resolve customer matters quickly, thoroughly, and clearly.
Experience with various software tools and multitasking is a plus.
You'll develop valuable skills such as problem-solving, effective communication, goal-oriented work, and collaboration - great experience for your future!
The role is based at our office in Stockholm.
Working hours:
Monday-Friday: 08:00-20:00
We're looking for someone who:
Has completed upper secondary education (high school diploma)
Takes service seriously, enjoys talking to people by phone and email, and wants to make someone's day better
Has strong IT skills
Speaks and writes fluent Danish and English
(Bonus but not required): Also speaks Swedish
Personal qualities:
You stay calm under pressure, act with maturity, and have a genuine desire to help others and deliver excellent service. Your empathy helps you understand the customer's situation. Our goal is to exceed expectations daily - and we hope you're someone who's willing to go the extra mile. You enjoy a fast-paced work environment and see problems as exciting challenges.
Recruitment process:
Mandatory background checks will be conducted
High school diploma is required
You'll complete various skills assessments
Applications are reviewed continuously - the position may be filled before the deadline
Important information:
After applying, you'll be invited to a digital interview using the chatbot Hubert, which takes about 10-15 minutes. We recommend completing this interview within 48 hours to ensure a smooth process. You can read interview tips here: https://my.hubert.ai/advice-before-hubert-interview/da-dk
The Hubert interview helps ensure a fair and unbiased process for all applicants, regardless of gender, age, or ethnicity.
Beware of fraud:
Teleperformance recruiters will only contact you using email addresses ending in @Teleperformance.com. If you receive communication from other addresses or personal accounts, please contact us at rekrytering.stockholm@se.teleperformance.com
.
Contact
Milad Nori, Recruiter - TP Swedenmilad.nori@teleperformance.com
About TP Nordic
TP Nordic is part of the multinational group Teleperformance - a global leader in customer service with over 410,000 employees across 91 countries. We've been redefining the industry for over 40 years. Our mission is to connect the world's most renowned brands with their customers, solve problems, and make every interaction count.
Founded: 1978
