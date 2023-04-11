Danish-speaking Customer Care Specialist is needed during the summer!
2023-04-11
Do you recognize yourself in having a genuine interest for providing excellent customer service? Are you motivated by working in a fast-paced, dynamic team facing challenges optimistically? Are you a highly communicative and curious person? Then we might have the opportunity just for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Danish-speaking Customer Service Representative for our customer, a major player in the automotive industry. In this role you will need to have the ability to also work evening hours, weekends and holidays. The office is located in Gothenburg, with the possibility of working 50% remote and 50% at the office.
Your daily tasks
As a Customer Care Consultant, your responsibility is to consistently deliver an outstanding, personal customer experience addressing the needs of current and future consumers across the shopping and ownership journey. As a brand ambassador, your customer-facing role is crucial in supporting our mission to improve the society we live in and bring the brand promise to life. In this role you will have the opportunity to get insights and learn about the consumers and the products which could be highly valuable if you like to build a future career within the company.
In this role, you will communicate with consumers via chat, phone, email, and social media. You will also manage lead generation, delegation, and follow-up on leads to ensure that they are being utilized effectively. It is important to prioritize and escalate the customers' feedback and feature requests to the relevant internal teams.
Your qualifications
To thrive in this role, we believe you are a humble and respectful person. Working in customer service is your calling, and you listen to every unique customer, to give them the best possible solution. You prefer working in a collaborative environment and showing strong communication skills. Passion for people is important, passion for cars is a bonus.
Are you the one we are looking for? Please send us your application as soon as possible!
Requirements
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Danish
Good oral and written communication skills in English
Meritorious
Driver's license
Knowledge of how to work with CRM systems
Experience within customer care operations and/or customer service from sales-oriented brands
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2023-08-31, with the possibility of extension. Start 2023-06-01.
Application
Please apply for this vacancy through our website. The company name and more information about this position will be revealed at the first contact with the responsible recruiter. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since interviews will be held continuously. The recruiter responsible for this position is Sandra Gudmundsson, you can reach her via sandra.gudmundsson@perido.se
.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact us by mail, at fraga@perido.se
, and one of our recruitment assistants will answer you. State the reference number 32826 in the subject line.
About Perido
