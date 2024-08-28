Danish Speaking Customer Service Administrator
Poolia Sverige AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2024-08-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
SBM Life Science in central Malmö (Norra Vallgatan) is recruiting a proactive and detail oriented Danish speaking Customer Service Administrator (B2B). Would you like to work both individually and in teams? Are you looking for a position with several external and internal stakeholders? Then this full-time position could be of great interest to you.
The planned starting date is mid of November. You will be offered with indefinite period of time contract after a successful completion six-month trial period, initiated with six weeks intense onboarding
The working hours is 08.00 AM-04.00 PM. You can work remotely 1-2 days per week after the successful completion of the onboarding process and trial period.
About the position
You are offered a challenging and developing position in an international environment within a successful group. You will work with professional and dedicated teams in Nordics and the rest of Europe.
SBM Life Science gives you the opportunity to join a company with strong corporate values: passion, creativity, and collaborative spirit. It is also a growing business that opens good career perspectives.
In the Nordics, SBM Life Science is a leading company with strong local brands like Trim, Stroller, Kvitt and Myrr. Please visit www.seezon.se
or www.seezon.dk
for more information.
The position will focus on customer support (B2B) regarding the Danish market. You will partially also work with customer support for Sweden and Norway. In Malmö, a dedicated customer service team of three professionals is already established, providing support for clients across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.
The overall mission for the position is to manage customer orders for the Danish market, invoices and claims, in compliance with the terms and conditions of sales, as well as taking care of after-sales activities, to ensure optimal logistics to the customers for the products of SBM Life Science.
Your main accountabilities will be to:
• Manage customer orders and interact promptly with customers to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns and requests about products and services.
• Provide delivery and orders status information.
• Handle and resolve customer claims.
• Perform invoicing of customer orders and issue credit notes.
• Participate in daily administrative tasks.
• Manning the switchboard and consumer contacts.
• Manage customer information and support sales organization in administrative customer communications.
You will report to the Customer Service Manager for Nordics & UK.
Your profile
You fluently speak Danish, English and Swedish. You preferably also have a strong written command on the three languages.
We are flexible with your educational background, i.e. you could have a degree from high school, a vocational school or a university.
You have at least 1-3 years of experience from customer service (B2B) or order management. If you experience from FMCG, it is meritorious.
The position requires that you have experience of Excel, PowerPoint and Word. We are running Sage as our ERP system.
As a person, you are initiative-taking, process oriented, service-minded and customer-oriented. We value a can-do attitude. You work in a structured way and find it easy to prioritize and are meticulous. You are communicative, relationship-building and can work both independently and in a team.
We see it as an advantage if you want to contribute to continuous business improvement.
In the recruitment, we use work psychology testing for candidates selected for interview and background check for the final candidate.
About the organisation
SBM Life Science is a French family-owned company (250 million euros turnover) specialized in garden products for amateurs. Pioneer of organic gardening products with SOLABIOL, leading brand in France, SBM Life Science now operates in Europe and North America with a wide range of products distributed in DIY stores, garden centers and food chains.
In 2016 SBM acquired former consumer part of Bayer Garden, thus incorporated well-known local brands. Thanks to our partnerships on a global scale and our R&D dynamic, we offer our clients a full range of products and services for the care of plants and home protection. Our innovations include natural and synthetic solutions combining advanced technology and traditional know-how acquired through the years.
More info: http://sbm-company.com/ Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72081". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Arbetsplats
Poolia Malmö AB Kontakt
Peder Bjursten peder.bjursten@poolia.se 073-944 54 60 Jobbnummer
8866871