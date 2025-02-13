Danish Speakers - Join Concentrix!
2025-02-13
Are you a Danish speaker looking for your next challenge in Sweden? Take the step towards a game-changing career and become part of our team that delivers world-class service!
We're a global technology and services leader that powers the brands of the future. We help well-known brands-the ones you use every day-improve their businesses with technology and integrated solutions, in over 70 countries. At Concentrix you will be part of a community of employees supporting well-known brands in industries such as tech, travel, fashion, and health.
We're looking for game-changers to work from home in Sweden, and potentially from an office in Malmö in the future. By submitting your application, you express your interest in our future positions. If you move forward in the process, you will be contacted by one of our recruiters in our team.
Career Growth and Personal Development
We will ensure you receive the right training, relevant equipment, and continuous support to succeed in your new role. At Concentrix, there are great career opportunities - about 80% of our leaders and managers have been promoted internally! Additionally, we offer free access to career development programs to help you achieve your career goals.
About the Role
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be the first point of contact for customers, helping them with questions and solving issues through calls, emails, and chat. You'll work both independently and with your team to keep customers happy and meet service goals. Every day is different - you'll handle a variety of customer needs, from giving advice to finding solutions that make their lives easier.
Your Qualifications
You enjoy working in a dynamic customer service role and are eager to provide first-class service.
You handle customer interactions efficiently and professionally, even in challenging situations.
You have a positive attitude, are eager to learn new things, and develop based on feedback.
You communicate fluently in Danish as well as in English. Knowledge in other Nordic languages is a plus!
We do not require years of experience, but we hope you are eager to learn and grow into a customer service professional!
What We Offer You
3,500 SEK annual wellness allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Great career development opportunities and access to our internal career program.
Paid training and continuous coaching to support you in your role.
Permanent full-time, part-time, or hourly employment. A 6-month probation period applies to all contracts.
A collective agreement with Unionen to ensure job security.
Team activities, competitions, theme weeks and awards to make the job more fun!
If you want to grow in your professional role, be inspired by new challenges, and have a genuine passion for service, we encourage you to send in your application. Apply today and discover why over 440k+ game-changers around the globe call Concentrix their Employer of Choice!
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer
Concentrix is an equal opportunity employer

We're proudly united as one team, one company, globally. We're committed to equal employment opportunities for all candidates and a work environment free from discrimination and harassment. All our recruitment practices are based on business needs, job requirements, and professional qualifications, without regard to race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, family or parental status, national origin, disability, or any other classification protected by applicable national laws.
