Danish Junior Campaign Specialist for Google Ads in Barcelona!
2025-04-15
Description
Are you a Google fan? Do you love Google products? Are you passionate about the web and new technology? If you are tech savvy, creative, outgoing, and willing to roll up your sleeves and get things done in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment, we may have the perfect job for you!
Our client is a worldwide leader in customer experience management and contact centre business process outsourcing. Their company employs around 420.000 people working in over 265 dialects and languages, in 88 countries, operating across all business sectors and all continents on behalf of major international companies.
Our client, with more than 4,700 employees in 10 sites in Spain (certified with Great Place to Work and Top Employer), is looking for a creative, data-driven campaign specialist.
Purpose of the role:
In this role, you will partner with an assigned portfolio of new clients in order to help them develop their first online advertising campaigns with the opportunity of having a significant impact on their business. It is a target driven environment, where you will work towards individual targets as well as be part of a larger onboarding team.
Responsibilities
Serve as a trusted consultant with customers to onboard and develop PPC Campaigns
Detect and understand the customer's needs and objectives
Be responsible for increasing spend, upsell, and sustainability
Handle a high volume of potential clients on a daily basis through phone calls
Requirements
Preferred Skills and Experience:
BA/BS degree or equivalent (MA/MSc degree in Marketing, Digital Marketing or Communications can be a plus)
1-2 years minimum of work experience in sales and/or online advertising
Strong desire to meet or exceed productivity, readiness, sustainability, and task points, compliance and customer satisfaction targets
Strong verbal and written communication skills to pitch on the phone and compose compelling proposals
Good time management skills and ability to organize their own day
Strong analytical skills
Client-focused, keen interest in customer interaction & ownership of business goals
A team player with ability to work in fast-paced and constantly evolving environment
Danish C2 level
High level of English
Benefit
Full-time position (39h per week, Monday to Friday)
Salary: 23.876EUR gross/year + up to 3.408EUR gross/year in bonus.
This is a Hybrid working model in Barcelona.
Permanent Contract
Relocation support
2 to 4 weeks of intense introduction training on products and specific sales training
Employment with the world's largest provider of contact center services
Excellent work environment, great colleagues, social arrangements and personal development
Office location surrounded by the sea (World Trade Center, Barcelona, Spain)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Jungfrugatan 6
114 44 STOCKHOLM
Emma Larsson emma@workinternational.com +4670 815 68 74 Jobbnummer
9287144