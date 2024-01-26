Danish Customer Support for Travels in Helsingborg
2024-01-26
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Concentrix CVG International Nordic AB i Helsingborg
Concentrix is growing! Do you want to be apart of our development and help our client in the travel industry? We are looking for people with work-experience in customer service and speaks fluent Danish to join our team of travel consultants in Helsingborg!
About us:
Concentrix is a global leadning company with over 240,000 employees working in 40+ countries all around the world. Our customers and clients are well-known brands globally and our success is thanks to our people who interact with our customers every year. We invest in positive and motivating people in our team who are keen to learn from our business, to develop their career and advance within the company.
Duties:
In the role as a Danish Customer Support for Travels, you must:
handle incoming calls from private customers in Denmark
actively listen and answer questions based on the customer's needs, as well as give advice and upsell our campaigns and activities.
create a strong customer relationship by delivering effective solutions based on sustainability and profitability.
be an expert in planning, producing and maximizing sales opportunities on every call.
provide correct information regarding prices, products and bookings of luggage and travel destinations.
documents all processes correctly in our client's computer system.
Your profile:
Speaks fluent Danish and can work with Danish customers.
Has a high school diploma or equivalent
Has previously worked with customer service, hospitality or sales.
You are an expert at listening and communicating through telephone and e-mail.
Good computer skills such as navigate and register within computer systems.
Skilled in multi-tasking, as well as the ability to be flexible and quickly adapt to changes.
Stress resistant and able to defuse heated situations with upset customers and deliver constructive solutions.
Ability to work as a team member, as well as independently.
Can rotate shifts if needed and be on time!
Benefits:
Paid training for new hires
The chance to be involved right from the start with a brand new fantastic team!
Offers 25 days of annual paid vacation, wellness and other outstanding employee benefits, incl. a pension system.
Close to the central station in Helsingborg.
International connections that offer the opportunity to join campaigns to work abroad within Concentrix.
Great extent of culture within an open and colorful work environment
Lunch restaurant in the building.
Participate in our activities such as barbeques and fun internal competitions with prizes.
Are you interested?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-25
Talent Acquisition
Alexander Melbro alexander.melbro@concentrix.com 0706388313 Jobbnummer
