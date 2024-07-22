Dam Safety Project Manager and Engineer of Record
Do you have a background in project management and engineering for dams and waste management? Are you looking for an opportunity to strengthen sustainable operations for the industry? Apply now!
Create impact on the industry and beyond
We are seeking a talented project manager and Engineer of Record, EoR, for Boliden's Smelters in Kokkola and Harjavalta in Finland. You will have a key role in leading the implementation and compliance with the Global Industry Standard of Tailing Management, GISTM, to ensure the safety and structural integrity of our landfill facilities. The standard covers the entire tailings facility lifecycle from design to construction, management, monitoring and closure. The landfills are slags and residues from copper and zinc smelters. We aim to complete the implementation of the standard in a priority order until August 2025.
Key responsibilities:
Act as the project manager for the implementation of GISTM
Act as the EoR with responsibility to ensure continued compliance
Cooperate with those responsible for our tailing facilities
Communicate with those accountable for dam safety and operations
Manage contacts with employees, authorities and trade associations
Contribute to managing a platform for sharing knowledge in dam safety
You will be part of our sustainability team situated at one of Boliden's smelters in Kokkola or Harjavalta, Finland, or at our head office in Stockholm, Sweden. With occasional work trips.
Qualifications
For this role we are looking for someone with a strong understanding, who can grasp the meaning of regulations and how they can be applied in the business. You need to be structured and cooperative to work well with others in cross-functional teams. You also need an analytical mindset and educational approach to create an understanding of the importance of compliance, identify areas for improvement, find and support solutions.
Requirements:
A master's degree in civil engineering, preferably in geotechnics or other relevant field
Experience of working with dams and disposal methods, working with tailings dams in specific is an advantage
Proficiency in English, knowledge in Finnish is a merit
Driver's license for a passenger car
Apply now
Every journey is different at Boliden, what will yours look like? Apply now with your CV and personal letter (in English or Swedish) and a few clicks, until Sunday 4th of August.
Offer
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
Contact us
For further information about the position, please contact me Linn Norrbäck, Sustainability Manager Boliden Smelters, +46 70 247 4229, linn.norrback@boliden.com
. I appreciate your interest!
Trade union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson (Unionen) +46 910 77 42 39, Ingela Scherling (SACO) +46 70 253 67 27 and Peter Markström (Ledarna) +46 910 77 40 09.
