Dairy Process Solution Specialist

At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Business stream Dairy within Liquid Food Solutions in Tetra Pak is looking for a Technical Line Solution Manager. This role within Tetra Pak is to bring innovative liquid dairy processing solutions, optimized for the highest sustainability, to the global dairy market.
As Technical Line Solution Manager you will provide a senior level of support, related to technical challenges in our aseptic dairy lines, to our commercial and project teams on the markets. In addition, you will influence the direction of the solutions we offer, by acting as a stakeholder in development of products and tools and you will contribute to ensuring a competitive portfolio for current and future needs.
We are looking for an experienced professional who will add the technical aspect to the value proposition of our aseptic dairy line solutions. Key aspects of the job are to ensure that our line solutions not only generate the desired performance and product quality, but also achieves this in a sustainable way.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. You can expect to travel up to 20% of your working time.
What you will do
As Technical Line Solution Manager, you will:
Be the global owner of the technical aspects of the dairy aseptic best practice lines, including our OneStep concept.
Provide senior support, documentation and training of the dairy aseptic line solutions to our commercial team, project centres and market operation.
Develop best practise production concepts and performance guarantees based on our technologies, lines, units, key components, and re-usable elements.
Maintain, influence, and utilize our tools and processes for line engineering, including support for total cost of ownership calculations.
Ensure long term competitiveness of our best practice lines through a close dialogue with market and customers to consolidate latest experience from installed base and the latest trends and convert into development needs.
We believe you have
We believe you have a master's degree in engineering (or equivalent) and minimum 5 years of experience working within production and/or design of process lines/equipment in the food industry. If you have experience from the dairy industry, specifically, it is an advantage. Of course, you have a very good technical understanding and ability to absorb and understand customer needs. Since you will work in a global arena, fluency in English, both written and spoken is required.
To succeed with the main responsibilities of the role, you need to be able to convey your message in a clear manner, both to internal stakeholders and in front of customers. You have a strong drive and a can-do attitude. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and inspire people.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 2023-05-21
To know more about the position contact Katarina Ternström at +46 46 36 5011
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
