Daily managers and concept developers for a high-end hospitality brand
2025-01-17
, Värnamo
, Alvesta
, Ljungby
, Växjö
Visa alla jobb hos Mette Helbæk AB i Hylte
A managing couple is wanted for a first mover in sustainable hospitality in Southern Sweden.
About the Company:
The company is a forest resort with a permaculture farm and a restaurant in the countryside of Southern Sweden. The brand had been running as a first mover in sustainable hospitality for the last 10+ years, and is ready to take the next step towards refining the concept.
It has a large and growing costumer base from all over the World, especially the American market is increasing.
In short:
The current managing couple is looking for new adventures, and their successors must be found as soon as possible - by spring or summer 2025. It is a requirement that applicants are ready to move to Sweden and live on the property, which is located in a forest.
The positions include both hosting, managing and refining the food-, wine-, experience-, retreat- and design concept to reach an even more exclusive segment of international travelers. Another aim is to make the concept scalable to other locations, locally and internationally.
The positions are full time.
About the job:
• The job includes managing a small team and applicants must be ready to have the flexibility to 'do it all'. Gardening, cooking, hosting, communicating in person and online - and even emptying toilet buckets in the resort's compost toilets may not be daily tasks, but on a small team everyone must be able to lend a hand when needed.
• The re-developing of the concept and branding is an important part of the job. The focus will be on developing the concept to reach new tourism markets, especially the American market. The company already has a lot of American visitors but want to expand their reach and appeal in this market.
• Specifically, the food- and wine concept will be upgraded, and the retreat offerings refined.
• The whole concept is in the process of being developed for scalability in the American and Central American markets. Applicants are expected to be an important part of this work.
• The applicant will work closely with a small marketing- and concept development team. The work is of both practical and analytical character.
The couple/people we are looking for has:
• Extensive experience within the hospitality industry. At least 10 years of experience with high-end hospitality concepts and branding is required.
• An education in and/or extensive knowledge about fine dining food- and wine experiences that appeal to a well accustomed audience and look good on social media. Experience with cooking over fire, foraging and/or an interest in foods from the wild is an advantage as these are important elements of the concept.
• Documented experience with concept development.
• Documented experience with branding strategies.
• Applicants must be ready to live in Sweden.
• Experience with retreat offerings and the demands of high-end retreat participants.
• Good taste in food and design.
• Great collaboration- and HR management skills.
• Experience with content creation is a plus.
• A beating heart for sustainability is a must.
• Applicants must also be physically fit nature lovers as all work (except for office tasks) is done outdoors. A lot of manual work in all weather conditions must be expected.
Salary and benefits
Salary is according to qualifications.
The position includes housing (applicants must live on site), personal insurances and use of company car. A drivers license is a must.
Application and more information
The deadline for application is 27/1 2025.
We anticipate your application including CV and motivation within the deadline.
For more information, please send an email to current daily manager Mette Helbaek mail@thebeautifulsolution.com
