DA Sales & Operations Infrastructure Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2026-01-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Grid Automation is a division in Hitachi Energy that offers automation and communication solutions to critical infrastructure segments such as energy generation, power transmission & distribution, transportation and multiple other industry applications.
Our products are supplied from several global delivery centers, and we are currently looking for a Sales & Operations Infrastructure Specialist for Distribution Automation (DA) to join our team! This position is preferably placed in Västerås, Sweden.
The purpose of the role is to manage, maintain and deploy PowerShop to global units as well as you will be responsible for modelling of products in the configurators like Camos. You will report to the Head of Global Sales and Operations Infrastructure in the product group for Automation and Communication in Grid Automation. We are in a very exciting phase and can offer you a broad spectrum of opportunities to grow and develop in a successful global organization.
Interested? Don't hesitate - apply today!
How you'll make an impact
You will manage, maintain and deploy PowerShop to global units as well as you will be responsible for modelling of products in the configurators like Camos.
You will manage and maintain, and be responsible for activities connected to our applications, for instance Camos, PowerShop, SalesForce, SAP, etc.
You will manage and align with stakeholders such as internal Sales and Operations units, Product management, Delivery centers, Factories, IT and Supply Chain Management.
Ensure continuous improvement of processes, tools and performance in accordance with the Global Product Group Automation & Communication/ Distribution Automation Sales and Operations strategy.
Your background
You need to have the ability to learn new tools and domains in order to be successful in this role with at least 1-2 years of experience in the software area.
Since you will be collaborating with different colleagues/units, good communication skills are mandatory.
Being fluent in English (written and spoken) is a must. Other languages are considered meriting.
Experience in software environment (i.e. CPQ modelling, tools and processes).
Experience in testing software applications
Experience in Microsoft O365 applications like Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc
Modelling know-how in Camos Develop (good to have)
Electrical domain know-how (good to have)
SQL (good to have)
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Raju T, raju.t@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107- 38 13 45. Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9706861