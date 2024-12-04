D2C Conversion Manager
Drive profitable growth Direct to Consumer
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
We are now looking for a D2C Conversion Manager to join the central D2C team in Europe APAC MEA. This Central D2C Ecommerce team's core focus is to develop and leverage new routes to market delivering profitable growth for Electrolux.
As D2C Conversion Manager you will be responsible for delivering and scaling conversion drivers to steer business growth across our D2C channels. The successful candidate will be a data driven expert, implementing industry leading best practices for conversion rate optimization and personalization across key touchpoints in the D2C shopping funnel.
The role requires a solid technical understanding of ecommerce and strong commercial acumen, leveraging data sources, technology, UX and analytics to set up hypotheses and support technical implementation of new personalization and UX use cases. The candidate will be adept at cross functional collaboration, communication, program management, and scaling conversion strategies to deliver sales growth.
In this role you won't be responsible for executing A/B tests or experiments but, in close collaboration with CRO Manager and Product Managers, ensure the CRO Roadmap is prioritized for clear and measurable impact to D2C business growth. Your success in this role is a reflection of how well we succeed to increase consumer conversion with help of insights and close teamwork across functions. You will as D2C Conversion Manager report to the Head of Conversion and Consumer Activation in BA Europe APACMEA.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
Be the D2C conversion expert - it is one of the key input metrics driving our D2C Ecomerce channel growth
Identify conversion blockers/improvement opportunities for the whole shopping funnel and platform by working hands-on with various cross-functional teams: Experience Organization (XO), E-com Sales Execution, Marketing, D2C Activations, etc.
Drive a rapid test-and-learn cadence for rolling out data-driven conversion strategies to quickly prove or disprove hypotheses
Hands-on contribution to the D2C Personalization strategy, one of our main conversion and value drivers, from a technical and optimization point of view
Identify targeted opportunities for specific product categories, channels and traffic sources
Prioritize among potential conversion improvement opportunities and build alignment with different cross-functional teams who own respective initiatives
Utilize historical data, current trends, and predictive analytics to forecast conversion trends that will aid in making informed decisions for annual budgeting but also for specific activations and commercial events e.g. Black November
Support adequate reporting, together with the Data Analytics and CoE teams, on key aspects of the Ecom channel performance
Support Product Decisions: Work closely with our Product Owners and XO teams, ensuring that any new feature launches have a positive impact on conversion for D2C. Assess the impact of feature launches on conversion.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in business/marketing, computer science/information systems or similar
• 5+ years relevant work experience
• Previous experience managing conversion optimization programs
• Advanced knowledge in A/B testing and web experimentation platforms like Optimizely and Dynamic Yield, as well as behavioral analysis tools like ContentSquare
• Experience of working with product / tech teams is a plus
Fluent in English (additional languages are considered a merit).
