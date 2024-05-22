D2C Business Controller
2024-05-22
D2C Business Controller, D2C BA EA
Make our business your business by creating desirable solutions and great experiences that enrich people's daily lives and the health of our planet, we want to be a driving force in delivering enjoyable and sustainable living. We go to work every day determined to shape living for the better - for our customers and the health of our planet. To achieve this, we employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more. You will be based at Electrolux HQ in Stockholm at Kungsholmen. Our Headquarters in Stockholm is an amazing and unique place to work and grow! Over 1000 professionals and 75+ nationalities shape living for the better every day. At Electrolux Major Appliances BA Europe, we are on a journey to provide our consumers with a simply outstanding experience in Taste, Care & Wellbeing.
We are now looking for a D2C Business Controller to join the D2C team within BA Europe APMEA.
In this position, you will play a key role in supporting our efforts of driving the profitable growth of D2C as key channel for the future. You report to the D2C Channel Controller and team up with several important stakeholders including the business controllers in central and local teams, owners of our key financial processes in the shared service center and IT teams. This role is placed within our Europe APMEA organization, but you will also work towards and collaborate with our European and Asian sales entities and global organizations.
Your main tasks:
• Perform analysis of channel results for monthly and quarterly reporting and ad-hoc reviews of sales initiatives
• Perform financial analysis of D2C portfolio to manage channel profitability in collaboration with D2C business teams.
• Suggesting and implementing continuous improvement activities leading to improved financial visibility and operational efficiencies
• Support the D2C Channel Controller in the implementation of the D2C Financial Model in collaboration with Group Finance
• Drive the development of the Channel P&L setup and reporting for D2C Ecommerce based on the Global D2C Financial handbook.
• Drive automation efforts in reporting in collaboration with Center of Excellence and Shared Service Center
• Engaging with multiple teams across controlling, IT and business to communicate and align development needs for financial processes.
• Work with clusters in implementing new ways of working for financial reporting.
• Financial modeling and scenario building during business planning cycles
• Involved in various D2C E-Commerce related Projects and Business cases.
• Involved in monthly / quarterly closing activities ensuring the accuracy of the D2C E-Commerce P&L and budget.
Who you are:
• Driven: You can successfully lead projects and have worked with business process development/identification and improvements with strong Commercial awareness, sales drive, and passion for growth.
• Analytical: You have a passion for analyzing data and making business conclusions and recommendations.
• Agile: You are highly adaptable to change, a fast learner and with an agile approach.
• Open: You are also collaborative, customer-driven, enthusiastic, and pro-active. You also enjoy working in a very international environment and have experience of working with people at all levels in multi-functional and multi-cultural teams.
Experience & education
• You probably have a degree in economics, business management or finance and 3-5 years relevant work experience.
• You have ideally Planning & Forecasting as well as financial accounting and solid Business performance reporting & analysis experience, and of course a genuine interest for E-Commerce.
• You speak English fluently, any other European language we consider a plus.
At Electrolux, we take responsibility for our development in a supportive environment where we embrace our differences and learn from each other. In a truly multicultural setting, we shape living for the better and create remarkable experiences for employees and consumers, all around the globe. Find out more on:
Electrolux Group
